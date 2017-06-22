Fox Announces Fall 2017 Premiere Dates

Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi comedy series The Orville will get a special series premiere to kick off Fox's Fall 2017 season.

Fox’s Fall 2017 season will kick off with a special two-part series premiere for Seth MacFarlane’s new hourlong sci-fi/comedy series The Orville. Part 1 airs on Sept. 10, immediately following a lead-in from Fox’s NFL coverage. Part 2 of The Orville series premiere airs the following Sunday, Sept. 17, again after football.

Then things really kick into gear for Fox’s new fall lineup in the weeks after that, with The Orville moving to its regular time period on Thursdays starting Sept. 21, and other new and returning shows debuting that week and the following week.

Beyond the big push to get viewers to watch The Orville, other new series bowing on Fox this fall will include Ghosted (debuting Oct. 1) and the Marvel X-Men drama The Gifted (Oct. 2).

Beyond that, it’s a lot of hot returning series for Fox, including Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (new seasons of all begin Sept. 26), Empire (back Sept. 27) and Gotham (moving to Thursdays beginning Sept. 21), among many more.

Fox Fall 2017 Premiere Dates

Sunday, Sept. 10 (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader)

8/7c The Orville (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

Sunday, Sept. 17 (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader)

8/7c The Orville (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

Thursday, Sept. 21

8/7c Gotham

9/8c The Orville (time period premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8/7c Lethal Weapon

9/8c The Mick

9:30/8:30c Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8/7c Empire

9/8c Star

Friday, Sept. 29

8/7c Hell’s Kitchen

9/8c The Exorcist

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:30/6:30c Bob’s Burgers

8/7c The Simpsons

8:30/7:30c Ghosted (Series Premiere)

9/8c Family Guy

9:30/8:30c The Last Man on Earth

Monday, Oct. 2

8/7c Lucifer

9/8c The Gifted (Series Premiere)