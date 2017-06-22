Fox Announces Fall 2017 Premiere Dates

Jeff Pfeiffer
1 Comment
The Orville
© 2017 Fox Broadcasting Co.
Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi comedy series The Orville will get a special series premiere to kick off Fox's Fall 2017 season.

Fox’s Fall 2017 season will kick off with a special two-part series premiere for Seth MacFarlane’s new hourlong sci-fi/comedy series The Orville. Part 1 airs on Sept. 10, immediately following a lead-in from Fox’s NFL coverage. Part 2 of The Orville series premiere airs the following Sunday, Sept. 17, again after football.

Then things really kick into gear for Fox’s new fall lineup in the weeks after that, with The Orville moving to its regular time period on Thursdays starting Sept. 21, and other new and returning shows debuting that week and the following week.

Fox Unveils 2017-18 Slate, Leads With 'The Gifted' (VIDEO)
Related

Fox Unveils 2017-18 Slate, Leads With 'The Gifted' (VIDEO)

Beyond the big push to get viewers to watch The Orville, other new series bowing on Fox this fall will include Ghosted (debuting Oct. 1) and the Marvel X-Men drama The Gifted (Oct. 2).

Beyond that, it’s a lot of hot returning series for Fox, including Lethal WeaponThe Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (new seasons of all begin Sept. 26), Empire (back Sept. 27) and Gotham (moving to Thursdays beginning Sept. 21), among many more.

Fall TV Shows, Schedules and Premiere Dates 2017
Related

Fall TV Shows, Schedules and Premiere Dates 2017

Fox Fall 2017 Premiere Dates

Sunday, Sept. 10 (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader)
8/7c  The Orville (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

Sunday, Sept. 17 (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader)
8/7c   The Orville (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

Thursday, Sept. 21
8/7c Gotham
9/8c The Orville (time period premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26
8/7c   Lethal Weapon
9/8c   The Mick
9:30/8:30c  Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Wednesday, Sept. 27
8/7c  Empire
9/8c  Star

Friday, Sept. 29
8/7c   Hell’s Kitchen
9/8c   The Exorcist

Sunday, Oct. 1
7:30/6:30c   Bob’s Burgers
8/7c   The Simpsons
8:30/7:30c   Ghosted (Series Premiere)
9/8c    Family Guy
9:30/8:30c   The Last Man on Earth

Monday, Oct. 2
8/7c   Lucifer
9/8c   The Gifted (Series Premiere)

Bob's Burgers - FOX

Bob's Burgers where to stream

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine where to stream

Empire - FOX

Empire where to stream

Family Guy - FOX

Family Guy where to stream

Ghosted - FOX

Ghosted where to stream

Gotham - FOX

Gotham where to stream

Bob's Burgers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Empire

Family Guy

Ghosted

Gotham

Hell's Kitchen

Lethal Weapon (2016)

Lucifer

Star

The Exorcist (2016)

The Gifted

The Last Man on Earth (2015)

The Mick

The Orville: New Horizons

The Simpsons




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Liam Payne seen at Delilah on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
1
1D’s Liam Payne Dies at 31 After Balcony Fall
gh-real-andrews
2
‘General Hospital’ Star Réal Andrews Announces Show Exit & What’s Next
Property-Brothers-New-Show
3
‘Property Brothers’ Get New HGTV Series: See Premiere Date & Details
Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6 Premiere
4
‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Boss Teases What’s Ahead for Couples in Season 6
Julie Chrisley
5
Julie Chrisley Launches Fresh Bid to Get Out of Prison Early