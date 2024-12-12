‘House of Villains’: Kandy Muse Explains Why She Would’ve Won if Wes Bergmann Hadn’t Pulled That Trick Immunity Card

If there was one cast member on House of Villains Season 2 who did not follow the crowd on any elimination votes, it was definitely Kandy Muse. The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum stood her ground from the first moment she walked into the house, even if it meant being foisted onto the very first hit list.

After seeing her allies being systematically targeted for elimination by Wes Bergmann, though, it seemed like she would seize the opportunity to send him home as soon as she got one. However, Kandy hesitated to throw The Challenge champion onto the hit list when she was the supervillain of the week — after being successfully convinced that Wes had a secret immunity card that would save him anyway — and she paid for that decision on Thursday’s (December 12) new episode.

After being put onto the hit list by Jessie Godderz, Kandy Muse was eliminated instead of Tiffany “New York” Pollard by a unanimous vote. Still, she fully believes she was on track to win the whole thing, and TV Insider caught up with her to find out why.

Did you have any preconceived notions or like relationships with any of the other cast members?

Kandy Muse: No. I walked in blindsided. I had no idea. I didn’t know anyone personally. Obviously, I knew of certain characters from certain TV shows, but personally, I didn’t know anyone. I walked in with a clean slate and ready to make new relationships and new friendships.

How did it feel for you to get to nominate Safaree as cold revenge for that first week?

It felt great. I think it is in everyone’s nature to want to get revenge for something that someone did to them. So it was amazing putting Safaree up, especially after the first week.

Did you regret not taking that shot at Wes when you had the opportunity?

Oh, yeah. You know, obviously I didn’t know it was a fake immunity letter that he had. So I would have never known that. But if I can go back in time now, part of me wishes I would have put him up because honestly, I feel had I put Wes up on my hit list when I could have, he would have gone home, and I feel like I would have made it all the way to the finale and would have won.

What was your reaction when you found out that his little note was fake?

I was kind of shocked. I was upset because I was like, “Okay, so you cheated, love it.” It was kind of annoying because I was like, “Oh my God, okay, how would I know it was gonna be fake?” I would have never known that, but I get it. It’s a game. You’re gonna do whatever you need to do in order to win. So I understand. I get it.

Why did you rate yourself as the most villainous in the lineup after Victoria’s elimination?

I think a villain is someone who does what they want to do, and when it comes down to the voting in the house, I always voted the way I wanted to and not the way the house was voting because everyone was kind of in cahoots about the way they were gonna vote. And I kind of was just doing whatever I wanted to do. I would vote for my friends to stay, and everyone would vote for my friends to go. And there was never a time that I was afraid to let anyone know the way I was feeling or my gameplay. And I think that’s what a villain is. A villain is someone who does their dirty work in secret.

If Teresa hadn’t been like auto vanished by that decision of hers to be the least villainous person in the house, do you think she had a chance of winning?

No, I think honestly the person with the highest chance of winning in the house was me. I was making sure to keep up with every single eliminated villain because I knew that at some point they would have to come back and vote, and I knew that if I kept up with the villains, they would care for me as much as I care for them, and they would make me win.

Why do you think Jessie put you on the hit list instead of Wes?

I think Jessie put me on the hit list because he let Wes get in his ear. I think that because just again, the night prior Jessie told me that I wasn’t gonna go up on his hit list. But of course, I did. And then we see that Jessie felt really dumb letting Wes do that, letting Wes get in his ear and putting me up on the hit list. But again, at that point, you already put me up on the hit list. So I don’t care how many crocodile tears you spill. Jessie was crying and being so sad about me being up there because I was like, “Listen, just if you’re really sad, we can switch spots, you can come up on the hit list if you want to.”

Were you surprised that the vote was unanimous?

No, no, I knew being the biggest competitor there, they wanted me gone. I had just put Larsa up on my hit list the week prior. Safaree was not gonna vote against New York, and Wes, I mean, I have been going for Wes for a long time — or rather than me and Wes have been getting for each other for a long time. So I knew that there was no way they were gonna keep me in the house… I had asked Jessie prior to us going up for nominations what he was feeling, and he told me, “I’m not really sure.” The second he said that, I already knew I was going up, and I already knew that I was not gonna be saying.

Did people in the house know that New York and Wes were allies?

No, I had no idea until… Well, I’m not gonna spoil too much. But let’s just say that a lot of s**t goes down at the finale. Oh, it goes down. A lot of people’s secrets get exposed.

What was your reaction to Wes and Jessie’s fight in the chamber?

Oh, it was intense. It was intense. It went on for a very long time, and it was also nice to see the guys go at it for once because you always see the girls going at it in the house, and the guys kind of mind their own business. But it was nice to see the guys go at it.

Which challenge was your favorite this season, and why?

Oh, well, although I had to be up on the hit list for it. The “Walk of Shame” on Hollywood Boulevard was definitely one of my favorites. It’s something that I saw that I wanted it… It was nice to see the fans. It was nice to show everyone there, “This is who I am in the outside world.” So definitely, that was my favorite challenge.

