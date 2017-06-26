Josh Charles Joins ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’ Cast

The cast of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders just landed a bit more star power with the addition of Josh Charles (The Good Wife) to its roster.

The limited series, which began principal photography Monday in Los Angeles, focuses on the infamous 1996 trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were accused of killing their parents and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The series will run eight episodes and air starting September 26 on NBC.

Emmy-nominated twice of his role as Will Gardner on The Good Wife, Charles will play Dr. Jerome Oziel, the Menendez brothers’ controversial psychiatrist who plays a pivotal role in the case. Previously announced cast members include Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as attorney Leslie Abramson, Gus Halper as Erik Menendez, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Lyle Menendez), Lolita Davidovich (Kitty Menendez), Anthony Edwards (Judge Stanley Weisberg), Julianne Nicholson (Jill Lansing) and Elizabeth Reaser (DDA Pam Ferrero).

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders is a Wolf Entertainment production in association with Universal Television. Wolf, showrunner Rene Balcer, Leslie Linka Glatter, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Series Premiere, September 26, 10/9c, NBC