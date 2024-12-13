It’s been almost 25 years since Malcolm in the Middle debuted and fans will once again revisit the family at the center of the beloved comedy as Disney+ greenlights a revival featuring some key stars.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated return from which stars will be back to what stories fans may see.

How many episodes will Malcolm in the Middle‘s revival have?

Disney+ has ordered a four-episode limited run for the revival which hails from 20th Television and New Regency.

When will the Malcolm in the Middle revival air?

No premiere date has been set for the show yet, but stay tuned as the project gets underway. In anticipation of the revival, Disney+ did post a few fun video teases with the cast, which you can watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

Who is returning for the Malcolm in the Middle revival?

The Malcolm in the Middle revival will star original cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm, Hal, and Lois. Additional casting hasn’t been unveiled at this time, but stay tuned for any updates. As fans will recall, other core cast members from the original run included Malcolm’s brothers Francis, Reese, and Dewey played by Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan, respectively, but it’s unclear if they’ll be back at this time.

What is the Malcolm in the Middle revival about?

As fans know, Malcolm in the Middle saw young genius Malcolm trying to navigate life with his quirky and difficult family. In the new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th wedding anniversary party.

Who is making the Malcolm in the Middle revival?

Originally debuting on Fox in 2000, Malcolm in the Middle was created for television by Linwood Boomer who returns as writer and executive producer for the revival. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston, Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are all set to executive produce alongside Ken Kwapis who will direct the four episodes.

What has been said about Malcolm in the Middle‘s revival?

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart, and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Additionally, Karey Burke, president of 20th Television stated, “Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be. When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

Where can you catch up on Malcolm in the Middle before the revival premieres?

All 151 episodes of the series are streaming on Hulu or via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. Now is the perfect time to revisit the 2000s comedy which received critical acclaim during its run, including seven Emmy Awards.

Malcolm in the Middle, New Episodes, TBA, Disney+