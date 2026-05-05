‘Today’s Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Spring With New Family Photos

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager celebrated spring by sharing a montage of recent family photos and highlights from her busy career on social media.

Bush Hager’s post featured sweet snaps with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids.

Bush Hager recently opened up about prioritizing family time on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

Jenna Bush Hager is following up a busy few weeks on Today by celebrating her loved ones.

“Spring has sprung!!!” she captioned a Monday, May 4, Instagram video featuring several recent photos of herself with her family and friends. Among the post’s first several snaps, Bush Hager shared pics of her son, Hal, and husband, Henry Hager, seemingly from a recent family trip.

The video also featured photos from the family’s Easter celebrations, some sweet snaps of Bush Hager with her eldest daughter, Mila, and twin sister, Barbara Bush, and pics of her hanging out with friends. (Bush Hager shares her three kids, including daughter Poppy, with Hager.)

Other photos shared in the montage include behind-the-scenes glimpses into some of Bush Hager’s recent work projects, including interviewing the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, hosting an event at the New York Public Library for Queen Camilla, interviewing her father, George W. Bush, and other former U.S. presidents for Today, and celebrating her book imprint‘s recent releases.

“Loved this,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Beautiful Family!” Someone else shared, “That’s some montage!”

A different person posted, “Y’all have a beautiful family. Hello from East Texas.” A separate commenter stated, “Jenna and family are getting better all the time.” Another person gushed, “You’ve had quite the Spring! It’s been fun to watch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager)

On the Thursday, April 30, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Sheinelle Jones praised Bush Hager for completing a “huge season” in her career, adding, “You’ve interviewed four former presidents. You’ve interviewed the Queen. There’s really nothing left.”

Joking that she’s “retiring,” Bush Hager stated, “I feel so thrilled that it’s all over, but it was amazing.” Before introducing Queen Camilla at her New York Public Library event the day prior, Bush Hager said she asked Mila for her opinion on her speech.

“She goes, ‘You’re talking too much about yourself. You’re talking too much about yourself,'” she shared, noting that she changed the introduction based on Mila’s suggestion. “She wrote me on her iPad when she got home from school, ‘Where are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m still in the city. I just interviewed the Queen.’ And then, she goes, proud of Y,’ and then, she wrote you. ‘Proud of you.’ And she’s never said that to me before, so I feel good about it.”

After sharing new details about her NBC pilot, Protection, Bush Hager said she was excited to enjoy some much-needed quality time with her family. “I have been working a lot because this [pilot] has been shooting, and I’ve had these big interviews and all the book stuff,” she stated. “And so this morning when I woke up, I thought, ‘Okay, the next couple weeks, the next couple months, it’s, like, kid-focused.’ I’m like, ‘How can I show up for Poppy in a way….'”

Bush Hager began to tear up as she said she hasn’t been able to be there for her kids much lately. Offering encouraging words, Jones told her co-host, “We can’t do it all at once, but we’re doing it!”

Bush Hager quipped, “It may look like things are great, but things are falling apart!”

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10 am, NBC