What To Know The Top 5 performed on the May 4 episode of American Idol.

Each artist sang with choreography from Dancing With the Stars pros and also performed a duet with a contestant from Season 5.

At the end of the night, three will move on to the finale and two will be eliminated.

We’re down to the Top 5 on Season 24 of American Idol! The remaining artists returned to the stage during the live May 4 episode for two more performances. For one, they were joined by Dancing With the Stars pros, and for the other, they each teamed up with a Season 5 contestant for duet.

The episode was a 20-year reunion for the Season 5 alum, and also featured the return of original Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Jackson mentored the Top 5 contestants, and Abdul served as a guest judge, offering commentary on the panel with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Scroll down for live updates of the performances from throughout the evening and make sure to check back at the end of the night to find out which three singers are moving on and which two will be eliminated!

Keyla Richardson

Keyla Richardson kicked off the night with her own rendition of Tina Turner‘s “River Deep – Mountain High.” She was joined by DWTS stars Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold, Jan Ravnik, and Witney Carson.

“That’s the way you start a show off,” Richie promised. “What I love the most though, the attitude. Always remember, don’t work too hard, but what you sounded like was everything. I love the way you do your thing!”

Abdul said it was an “honor and pleasure” to meet Keyla. “Your vocal range is like a weapon,” she assured her. “It feels like every moment is inevitable and that’s the mark of a true performer.”

She did offer some constructive criticism, though: “Your whisper has to be equally as dangerous as your top note.”

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating this post all episode long.

American Idol, Season 24 Finale, Monday, 8/7c, ABC