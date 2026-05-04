The May 4 episode of American Idol will feature the return of five Season 5 contestants, who will be honoring the 20th anniversary of their season, which aired in 2006. One of the returnees is Elliott Yamin.

Yamin finished in third place behind runner-up Katharine McPhee and winner Taylor Hicks in the singing competition. Hicks will also be part of the 20-year reunion, along with Kellie Pickler, Paris Bennett, and Bucky Covington.

Below, learn more about Yamin is up to two decades after his time on the show.

What is Elliott Yamin doing now?

Yamin is still pursuing his music career, currently providing vocals for the Lao Tizer Band, a group that plays jazz-style music. The group often performs live shows.

“This project was a little outside his stylistic wheelhouse because it is a bit more adventurous harmonically,” Tizer explained. “I think he was a little intimidated by the music early on but he’s such a remarkably gifted singer and he’s just singing his butt off. He’s turned out to be unbelievable in this project and the band. He’s super gung-ho about it too, which is great. I couldn’t have asked for a better fit.”

Yamin has also released several solo albums since his time on Idol, the most recent in 2015. He was also previously a vocalist in the band Philthy.

Is Elliott Yamin deaf?

Yes, Yamin is 90% deaf in his right ear. He suffered from severe ear infections as a child, which eventually caused his hearing loss.

What was Elliott Yamin diagnosed with?

When he was 16 years old, Yamin was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. He was diagnosed after recognizing symptoms of “feeling very lethargic and super dehydrated.” Since his mom was diabetic, she tested his blood sugar and brought him to the emergency room. From there, his doctor developed an insulin regimen that he began following.

“I was in denial,” Yamin admitted. “I didn’t understand how I could just go from one day being a healthy kid to all of a sudden having to cope with such a meticulous, incurable disease. The road for me was very tough at first.”

Does Elliott Yamin have kids?

Yes, Yamin has a daughter named Camilla. She was born on February 2, 2020. Camilla’s mother is Karen Cruz. It’s unclear if she and Yamin are still in a relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliott Yamin (@singlikeyaminit)

In 2023, Cruz honored Yamin on Father’s Day, writing on Instagram, “Thank you for being such a loving and present Dad to our CC. From changing exploding diapers to teaching her how to sing, count, play with other kids at the park…( and getting her to love vegetables somehow…) there is nothing you wouldn’t do for her and we love you for it!! I see the bond you two have and it just melts my heart. Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies out there, but especially to you, Elliott. I cannot think of anyone who has stepped up more in becoming a father than you have. Cheers to you.”

That same year, he also honored her with a Mother’s Day tribute. “Beautiful. Strong. Caring. Selfless. Thoughtful. Funny. Smart. Stylish. That’s Karen Cruz in a nutshell,” Yamin wrote. “Nana Claudette would be so proud. I know I am! Thank you @karencruzcontrol for showing our CC boundless love! We’re grateful for you not only today, but everyday! Happy Mother’s Day!”

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC