Jenna Bush Hager Drops Big News About New Show Away From ‘Today’

What To Know Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager shared big news about her NBC TV pilot, which is currently in development.

Bush Hager revealed she’s awaiting news on whether the series will be picked up by the network.

Following a recent busy schedule, Bush Hager said she’s going to prioritize spending more time with her family.

Jenna Bush Hager just dropped major news about her latest project outside of NBC’s Today.

Bush Hager’s schedule has been busy recently with high-profile celebrity interviews, working on new projects through her book imprint, Thousand Voices Books, and developing a TV pilot with NBC. On the Thursday, April 30, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Bush Hager shared new information about the future of her upcoming scripted show.

“We have a pilot at NBC, which is really exciting. We’ve shot it,” she told Sheinelle Jones. “We’ll find out this week, next week, if it’s gonna get picked up. It’s either called Protection or In the Line of Fire. But Peter Krause, who was in Six Feet Under, is starring in it, [and] Hope Davis.”

Behind-the-scenes photos were displayed on the show, including a snap of the cast filming and a pic of Bush Hager on set with her fellow executive producers, Joshua Safran and Ben Spector.

“It’s this kind of really funny, Scandal-esque [show]. It has a little bit of a White House twist, so I brought some of that,” Bush Hager — who is the daughter of former President George W. Bush — shared. “[There’s] a little romance, but [also] family drama, which I think we’re all kind of desperate for, with some mystery.”

Now that her busy schedule is beginning to calm down, Bush Hager said she’s going to take some time to prioritize her family. “I have been working a lot because this has been shooting, and then I had these big interviews, and then, all the book stuff,” she said. “And so, this morning, when I woke up, I thought, ‘OK. The next couple weeks, the next couple months, it’s kid-focused.’” (Bush Hager shares her three kids — Mila, Poppy, and Hal — with her husband, Henry Hager.)

Back in January, NBC announced that Bush Hager would executive produce the new show Protection through her production company, Thousand Voices. “When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents becomes the target of a mysterious assassin,” reads the show’s description. “Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

Bush Hager shared her excitement for the show in the January 14 episode of Jenna & Sheinelle, stating, “Who knew I would ever do something like this, ladies and gentlemen? It’s about different levels of law enforcement, some based on [the] Secret Service. So, y’all know I know about that. And it’s a mystery, and I joined all the pitches because every time, to watch these sometimes jaded executives’ — not all of you — faces drop with the twist. The twist is so good.”

In the March 11 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bush Hager called the show a “tribute” to Secret Service members who “sacrificed a lot to hang out with my family and me.” She jokingly added, “And I never hooked up with my Secret Service men. … I should have done it!” Host Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, said a Secret Service romance was a “missed opportunity” for Bush Hager.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10 a.m., NBC