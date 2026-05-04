Goldie Hawn Reveals the Adorable Thing Kurt Russell Does for Her Every Day on ‘The View’

Goldie Hawn was a featured guest on Monday’s (May 4) edition of The View, promoting her upcoming book, The After-School Kindness Crew: Pooch on the Loose, and she was asked about what makes her and Kurt Russell one of Hollywood’s most long-lasting couples of all time.

The Oscar winner revealed, “I think it’s actually, believe it or not, Kurt’s very romantic.”

When asked by the cohost to reveal some of the “PG” examples of his romantic tendencies, Hawn revealed, “He’s just kind. He wakes up in the morning, he’s always happy. He’s always been happy when he wakes up. I worry a little bit after the second cup of coffee because he goes crazy, but other than that, he always gets my coffee in the morning, and he’s really happy to do it: ‘Oh, it’s time for Mommy’s coffee!'”

Hawn also reacted to her daughter, Kate Hudson, receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination for her work in Song Sung Blue this year, saying, “Could you ever believe that you would have that baby come out in your arms and somebody told you right then, ‘Oh, well, she’ll be nominated for an Academy Award,’ when she was just a few days old? I’m so happy, and if she had won, then we would be the only mother and daughter ever who actually won the Academy Award.”

She also reflected on her illustrious film career, particularly her decision to produce and star in Private Benjamin, saying, “I was pregnant with Kate, actually, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be a good idea…’ And I said, ‘We should produce this’ because I was with Warner Bros. at the time. So I said, ‘Why don’t we produce this movie?’ And we did, and the movie turned out to be exactly what it was. Life is funny. You don’t know. Sometimes you just walk into the timing, right? And that’s what it felt like. The timing was right.”

Plus, Hawn revealed that her book, which is cowritten with Lin Oliver, is about teaching kids to manage their minds.

“MindUP is a program I’ve been doing for 23 years on children’s mental health. We’re still doing it. We teach children how to manage their emotions, parts of their brain that they can actually calm down in order to move forward, to open up that prefrontal cortex that can think and analyze and be happy,” she explained. “This came up because I thought, ‘Why can’t we do a book for children that teaches them how to do a brain break… but teaching them how to have grit, understanding how to count money, learning all kinds of things?”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC