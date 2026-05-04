‘Law & Order,’ ‘R.J. Decker’ & 4 More Shows on the Bubble: Which Should Be Renewed? (POLL)

We’re now officially in May, and more shows’ fates are being revealed. Just last week, ABC renewed Scrubs and Shifting Gears, while NBC canceled Brilliant Minds and Stumble. That leaves six shows still on the bubble from the 2025-2026 season. And that comes as networks are rolling out their schedules for the 2026-2027 season; CBS has already released its lineup.

NBC still has three shows on the bubble (The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Law & Order, and The Hunting Party), while Fox has two (Going Dutch and Murder in a Small Town), and ABC has one (R.J. Decker).

When looking at the ratings for all the shows, at least two are doing well enough that it’s surprising they haven’t been renewed yet. Reggie Dinkins is leading all NBC shows in the key demo among adults 18-49, but is ninth in viewers. Law & Order may be eighth among NBC shows in that demo but is fourth in average viewers. And considering how long the legal drama has been on, with the current season the 25th, it does feel like it would get a final season run. The lack of news on both fronts could be a matter of episode count and when in the 2026-2027 season they would air.

As for NBC’s other show, The Hunting Party is 11th (out of 13) in both that key demo and viewers. It is doing well on Netflix, however, so that could be the reason its fate hasn’t been announced.

Over on Fox, it does feel like Going Dutch is going to end up being one of this season’s canceled shows; it’s 12th (of 13) in the demo and 11th in viewers.

As for the remaining two shows that have yet to be renewed or canceled, Murder in a Small Town is third in viewers among all Fox shows, which should bode well for it, but 11th in the key demo, which could be what’s keeping it on the bubble. And ABC’s lone bubble show, R.J. Decker may be last in the key demo and seventh in viewers, but in the latter, it’s also ahead of The Rookie, Abbott Elementary, and Grey’s Anatomy, all of which have been renewed.

But which show do you most want to see renewed for the 2026-2027 season? Let us know in the poll and comments section below.