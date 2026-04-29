Jenna Bush Hager Opens Up About Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager discussed her experience with false pregnancy rumors and celebrity gossip.

She reflected on how tabloid reports often cite anonymous “sources,” which she found to be random and untrue.

Hager shares three children with her husband, Harry Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager has faced her fair share of rumors and celerity gossip over the years, including one time when the press claimed she was pregnant.

The Today cohost opened up about the situation with her Fourth Hour co-host, Sheinelle Jones, on Tuesday (April 28). The pair were discussing the reports of Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles‘ engagement, with Hager finding it funny how the report said the couple shared the news with “a small circle.”

“I crack up, just because, there were times when I was written about throughout my life, even as a 19 or 18-year-old child,” Hager said. “And people would be like ‘sources confirm… a source really close to Jenna Bush says her partying ways are driving her and her twin sister apart!'”

She continued, “I’m like, ‘What source close to me felt like they needed to say that?'”

Jones asked Hager, 44, whether she ever felt any of those reports about “sources” were “for real.”

“No, it was always like, random,” she replied before detailing one time she was “so sad by it” after a report came out that she was pregnant.

“I was a young person, and remember when the peasant shirts were in?” Hager explained. “And it was like ‘a source close to Jenna Bush says she is indeed pregnant.’ I was like, ‘I thought I had just reached my goal weight… I look pregnant?'”

“And the fact we have to bring in sources? Like, they told ‘a small circle.’ Who part of the small circle leaked that small circle?!” she added.

Hager wasn’t pregnant at the time of those fake reports, but she later welcomed three children with her husband, Harry Hager: Mila (13), Poppy (10), and Hal (6). Hager announced her pregnancy herself each time.

The morning show host often shares family photos on social media, including snaps of birthdays, vacations, and holiday celebrations. Earlier this month, all three of Jones’ children surprised her live in Studio 1A to celebrate the release of her new book, Through Mom’s Eyes.