What To Know Kirsten Storms’ ex-husband, Brandon Barash, obtained an emergency restraining order against her last week.

Storms’ General Hospital costar Maurice Benard revealed how he’s supporting her amid the turmoil.

Storms and Barsah were married from 2013 to 2016.

As Kirsten Storms deals with a major upheaval in her personal life, she has support from her General Hospital costar Maurice Benard. Just days after Storms’ ex-husband, Brandon Barash, filed an emergency restraining order against her, Benard confirmed that he’s reached out to the actress.

Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on the soap opera, shared a throwback clip from an interview he did with Storms on his State of Mind podcast in 2022. In the comments section, one fan asked, “Maurice I’m sure you have but you have but have you reached out to her since her ex got the restraining order? She may need you now more than ever.”

The actor simply replied, “Yes,” confirmed that he had reached out to Storms to show his support during this difficult times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

In the caption of the clip, he also wrote, “I rewatch this interview and I forgot how incredible it was. I remember before @kirstenstorms came in I didn’t really know if she was gonna open up or not. She’s genuinely kind of private. But she talked about everything she was so damn impressive. She could have her own show.”

Per TMZ, Barash, who was married to Storms from 2013 to 2016, obtained the protective order because he feared for his and Storms’ 12-year-old daughter’s safety. A judge approved his request for the restraining order after determining that Storms was suffering from a mental health crisis.

In his filing, Barash alleged that Storms has not had stable housing and was unable to maintain a permanent residence from June 2024 to September 2025. He claimed she often stayed in hotels but would constantly change locations because she thought people were “following her and the child to her room.”

This housing problem and other issues led to “great concern of [Kirsten’s] ability to adequately care for the minor child,” according to Barash, who also said that his current wife helped get Storms to a hospital in 2025 after she came to them allegedly claiming she was “experiencing delusions and hallucinations” and “didn’t think she should have the child for her parenting time.”

A friend also alleged that Storms is abusing Adderall and possibly other substances.

Storms is allowed supervised visitation with her and Barash’s daughter, and the status of the restraining order is scheduled to be reviewed by a judge this week.

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If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.