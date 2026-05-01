‘Today’: Jenna Bush Hager Gets Tearful Talking About Her Daughter

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager became emotional on the Today show while discussing her struggle to balance her busy work schedule with family time.

She expressed guilt about not being as present for her 10-year-old daughter, Poppy.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones comforted Hager, telling her that it’s impossible to do everything at once.

Jenna Bush Hager became emotional on Thursday’s (April 30) episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle when talking about her daughter, Poppy, and how she wants to be there for her more.

The NBC host was discussing her recent workload, including how busy she’s been working on her scripted drama pilot, Protection. Because of her jam-packed schedule, Hager admitted she hasn’t been able to spend as much time with her family, particularly her 10-year-old daughter, Poppy.

“I’ve been working a lot because this [pilot] has been shooting, and I’ve had these big interviews and all the book stuff,” she told her co-host, Sheinelle Jones. “And so this morning when I woke up, I thought, ‘Okay, the next couple weeks, the next couple months, it’s, like, kid-focused.'”

“I’m like, ‘How can I show up for Poppy in a way….'” Hager continued before becoming choked up. “Now I’m crying. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. It’s because I haven’t been able to…”

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Jones reached over to give Hager a hug, telling her, “I know… It’s one of those things where we can’t do it all at the same time… And also, you just had a whole mommy and me thing, and it was amazing.”

“Yeah, but that wasn’t with Poppy,” Hager added.

“But she’s coming,” Jones replied.

“Should I lay?” Hager quipped while pretending to lie down like she was at a therapist’s office.

Jones noted, “You guys, we just had a moment collectively, but it’s okay. We can’t do it all at once.”

“It may look like things are great, but things are falling apart,” Hager joked before again asking, “What is wrong with me?”

Hager shares three children with her husband, Henry Hager, including Poppy, Mila (13), and Hal (6). She often shares family photos on social media, including snaps of birthdays, vacations, and holiday celebrations. Earlier this month, all three of Jones’ children surprised her live in Studio 1A to celebrate the release of her new book, Through Mom’s Eyes.