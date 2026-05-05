‘Today’s Sheinelle Jones Gets Encouraging Words From Rihanna on Met Gala Red Carpet

What To Know Sheinelle Jones shared a sweet red carpet interaction with Rihanna at the 2026 Met Gala.

Jones covered the annual event for Today and interacted with several famous faces, including Beyoncé.

Fans praised Jones and Rihanna’s special moment via social media.

Sheinelle Jones‘ star-studded night at the Met Gala ended with a special interaction with one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Jones covered the annual fashion fundraiser for Today at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Tuesday, May 4. “A lot of people around here like Chanel. I like her, too,” she joked in a segment about her night out aired on Tuesday, May 5.

Several celebrities stopped to chat with Jones on the red carpet, including Ciara, Russell Wilson, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyla, Ashley Graham, Anna Wintour, Venus Williams, Cardi B, Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, Amanda Seyfried, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Lindsey Vonn, Dwayne Johnson, Jon Batiste, Paul Anthony Kelly, Law Roach, and Doechii.

Jones even got her wish of interacting with Beyoncé. “Beyoncé, can I just tell you that we celebrate you? We celebrate you,” Jones shouted to the singer, who appeared to respond with something indiscernible. Jones went on to tell the camera, “All I wanted was eye contact and a loving gaze. I’m happy.”

Jones followed up her special moment with another meaningful interaction, this time with Rihanna. The pop superstar held Jones’ hand as she asked, “So, what was your day like today?” Jones replied, “Today was, honestly, hoping that I could meet the moment and catch somebody’s eye contact.”

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Rihanna responded to Jones’ comments with some encouraging words. “You deserve to be poured into, as well. And I respect you, and I love you for this. And by the way, your outfit is f***ing fire.”

Today‘s social media pages shared the full clip of Rihanna and Jones’ interaction on Monday. “You deserve to be poured into, and you’re beautiful, and you’re a Black journalist, and I respect you. I love you for this,” she told Jones before complimenting her Met Gala look. Jones thanked her, stating, Love you, Rihanna!”

Today fans couldn’t get enough of Jones’ red carpet moment with the Grammy winner. “Rihanna pouring her love, respect, and care to Sheinelle is precious!” one user commented on the show’s official Instagram page. Another added, “Class act Rihanna…Shenielle asked for a nod from B, but got so much more! Thank you @badgalriri!”

Someone else shared, “We love a girls girl, she says it and means it.” A different person posted, “Omg Sheneille got what she deserved. Amen to this!!!!” A separate commenter wrote, “Queen @badgalriri doing what she does best, being authentic and kind!!! @sheinelle_o sooo deserving! #respect.”

Jones followed up the moment by sharing a sweet selfie she took with Rihanna via Instagram. “When you try to celebrate her, and she sends love right back your way. @savagexfenty @badgalriri AKA Rihanna #metgala2026,” she captioned the snap.

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