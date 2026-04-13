‘Today’: Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Her Daughter Mila’s Milestone Birthday

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her daughter Mila’s 13th birthday on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

Bush Hager recalled going into labor with her eldest child at her 2013 baby shower.

Bush Hager asked Sheinelle Jones for advice on raising teenagers, as she shares her three kids with her late husband, Uche Ojeh.

Jenna Bush Hager‘s eldest daughter, Mila, is celebrating a major birthday milestone.

“You officially have a teenager!” Sheinelle Jones said to Bush Hager on the Monday, April 13, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. “I know! I can’t believe it!” Bush Hager replied. “We both have 13-year-olds.”

Bush Hager shares her three children — Mila, Poppy, and Hal — with her husband, Henry Hager. Jones is also a mother of three, sharing her son, Kayin, and twins Clara and Uche, with her late husband, Uche Ojeh, who died at the age of 45 in May 2025.

During the conversation, the screen showed a throwback snap of baby Mila, as well as a more recent photo of Bush Hager and Mila hugging. “That little person turns 13 years old today, which I cannot believe,” Bush Hager gushed.

The TV personality recalled going into labor with her first child a month early at her baby shower in 2013. “She was supposed to come around my husband’s birthday, which is May 9. She was supposed to come around May 10. She came [on] April 13,” Bush Hager stated. “I was wearing a short, little orange dress. I look like a pumpkin. And I was sitting in a circle full of people, opening presents. And all of a sudden, my waters burst. And everybody had different reactions.”

Bush Hager said that the party’s caterer “just threw a paper towel roll and walked out the door.” She added, “My sister [Barbara Bush] was, like, springing into action. My cousin was springing into action. People that were pregnant there started crying, not out of [happiness]. Out of, like, fear. They were disgusted.”

Bush Hager later asked Jones for advice on raising teenagers. “They’ve become their own people,” Jones shared. “Clara wears what she wants to wear. Or, if she liked it, really, she probably wouldn’t, because I said it.”

At the same time, Jones said she and her kids are also “friends.” Using Clara as an example, she explained, “I am her mom, but I like her. I like her personality. And you and Mila have similarities.”

Bush Hager noted that Mila has already shown signs of becoming her own person. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, she’s gonna go trick-or-treating with her friends. I’m not gonna be in her memories, all of them.’ And that’s good. It’s actually the best,” she stated.

Bush Hager wrapped up the conversation by joking, “Ok, well Happy Birthday! She’s gonna love that I talked about it on the show.”

Last month, Bush Hager took a week off from Today to enjoy spring break with her family. In her absence, Jones co-hosted the fourth hour with several guest hosts, including Justin Sylvester, Ashley Graham, Nia Long, and Darren Criss.

Jones took her own week off from the show to spend spring break with her kids later that month. Bush Hager was joined on Jenna & Sheinelle by geuest hosts Matt Rogers and Willie Geist.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10am, NBC