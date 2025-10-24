Jenna Bush Hager’s Twin Sister Barbara Bush Wants Them to Die at the ‘Same Time’

What To Know Barbara Bush revealed her deep bond with twin sister Jenna Bush Hager, expressing a wish that they die at the same time because she cannot imagine life without her.

Jenna Bush Hager‘s twin sister, Barbara Bush, made a surprising revelation about the pair’s close sibling bond.

“Frankly, I don’t mean to be morbid, but I hope we die at the same time,” Bush admits in Deborah Roberts‘ new book, Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds, per multiple outlets. “I’ve never known the world without Jenna in it, and I would be devastated to be in it without her.”

Bush Hager went on to share, “We’ve written books on sisterhood, so we’ve talked about this. That’s the only reason we’re not crying right now. … We always have this dream. We’re just going to live in a small house together with 37 cats, a lot of books, some great food and some power walking.”

Born in 1981, Bush Hager and Barbara are the only children of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush. Their famous family also includes former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The twin sisters have published several books about and inspired by their relationship, including the 2017 memoir Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life. The duo published their latest children’s book, I Loved You First, earlier this year.

Like Bush Hager and Barbara, Roberts was inspired by sisterhood while writing her new book, which hit bookstores on Tuesday, October 21. Sisters Loved and Treasured features over 50 stories about sisters from stars including Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Arianna Huffington, among others.

Roberts shared her admiration for Bush Hager and Barbara’s connection in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this week. “First of all, they’re twins and there is a very unusual and unique relationship between twins. Believe it or not, they actually have a language, they call it cryptophasia. Even from the crib, they are babbling together,” she told the outlet on Wednesday, October 22. “They understand each other in a different way. That in itself was unique and interesting to me.”

The ABC News personality also praised the twins for prioritizing keeping in touch amid their busy careers. “A lot of people try to stay connected as they get older,” Roberts said, “but if you work hard and hold onto that relationship because it is treasured, it will just absolutely enrich your life in all kinds of ways.”

In Roberts’ book, Bush Hager credits her sister with helping her book her hosting role on Today. “I’m in the field I am today because Barbara was my first audience,” she gushed. “I would make her laugh. She found me entertaining and would say, ‘Y’all come listen to Jenna.’ I felt seen by somebody. I felt like what I had to offer mattered. Having a sister makes me brave.”

