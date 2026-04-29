‘Today’s Jenna Bush Hager Spills Details on Her ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Cameo

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager revealed new details about her cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Today host shared her excitement about filming a scene with stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The sequel explores the challenges facing print media as Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly.

Three weeks after Craig Melvin spoiled Jenna Bush Hager‘s casting in The Devil Wears Prada 2, she is spilling new details on her role in the highly anticipated film.

Bush Hager sat down with the film’s stars — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci — in an interview aired on the Wednesday, April 29, episode of Today. “Well, I am in this film,” she told the cast. Hathaway excitedly stated, “Yes, you are,” while Streep quipped, “You tried to steal my scene!”

Detailing her time on set, Bush Hager shared, “I had just arrived, and they were like, ‘Jenna!’ And I’m like, ‘Who, me?’ [They’re like,] ‘Meryl, Anne…’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ I couldn’t believe it. And it was the fact that y’all welcomed me so lovingly.”

Back in Today‘s Studio 1A, Savannah Guthrie admitted that she and Hoda Kotb accidentally missed Bush Hager’s big moment in the movie. “She has this cameo, and then, Hoda and I started screaming and yelling, and we kind of missed the whole thing because we were like, ‘There’s our girl!’” she joked.

Bush Hager tried to recall her lines, telling her colleagues, “[It was] something like, Meryl says, ‘Jenna Bush Hager, Andy Sachs.’ And I say, ‘Wow. Nice to meet you. What a great interview,’ or something like that.”

Guthrie praised Bush Hager’s performance, stating, “There’s some other cameos. She’s the only one who has a scene with Anne and Meryl.” Bush Hager remembered being starstruck on set, telling the Today cast, “When they said, ‘Jenna and Meryl,’ my knees started shaking.”

Set 20 years after the 2006 original film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see Hathaway’s Andy Sachs reunite with Streep’s Miranda Priestly, who is dealing with the decline of print media.

“Journalism has changed. Magazines have changed distinctly. Most of them only exist online,” Tucci told Bush Hager of the movie’s plot. Streep added, “So much is uncertain, and that landscape is why it’s really kind of fun to revisit these characters destabilized. And yet, it’s kind of triumphant in the end. I shouldn’t say that! Spoiler alert! Don’t listen to me!”

Earlier in the conversation, Streep said she is “stunned by the sort of appetite and the anticipation” fans have for the sequel,” as well as “how much the first one meant to people.” Tucci added, “It’s been 20 years, and it’s arguably become a classic film, and it endures.”

As for whether the cast felt pressure to recapture the magic of the original? “There’s always pressure when you make a movie,” Hathaway explained. “But because the screenplay was so amazing, I felt like that actually took a lot of the pressure off. Then, it was just back to what we do every time, which is just…” Streep chimed in, stating, “Hang out!” Blunt, for her part, quipped, “Goof around!”

The Devil Wears Prada 2, In Theaters, Friday, May 1

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC