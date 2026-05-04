What To Know Randy Jackson appeared on American Idol as a guest mentor.

Viewers expressed concern over his health based on his appearance during the mentor sessions.

Jackson was previously diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and had gastric bypass surgery.

Randy Jackson returned to American Idol to serve as a guest mentor to the Season 24 Top 5 during the May 4 episode. Ahead of the contestants’ live performances this week, they got to meet with Jackson, who critiqued their rehearsals and gave them advice.

Viewers got to see footage from the meetings with Jackson, and his appearance was quite shocking to many fans. “Is Randy Jackson ok? Looks and sounds so weak,” one person wrote on X. Someone else agreed, adding, “Randy Jackson does not look well.”

Another person wrote, “Randy Jackson can’t even stand up he’s so frail,” and someone else said, “I know Randy Jackson had gastric bypass but what is wrong with him to look so ill?” Another commenter added, “Randy Jackson looking really ill. Its great seeing him again, but I am worried..”

There was also a Reddit thread about Jackson in the American Idol sub. “Sorry if I missed something about his health but it’s sad,” the original poster noted.

Jackson was previously diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2002. He lost over 100 pounds after having a gastric bypass surgery the following year. While he has not publicly divulged any other recent health issues, fans have expressed concern for him after other recent public appearances, as well.

In fact, one of the Reddit commenters pointed out, “He’s on Name That Tune and ive been saying for years now he looks super sick.”

Jackson seemed excited to be back on the show and working with the Top 5, though. His fellow OG judge Paula Abdul was also part of the episode, serving as a guest judge with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

It’s a pivotal point in the competition, as the three singers with the most votes will earn the chance to sing in the finale, while the bottom two will be eliminated at the end of the night.

American Idol, Season 24 Finale, Monday, May 11, 8/7c, ABC