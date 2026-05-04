‘Today’ Host Sheinelle Jones Steps Out at Met Gala in Rare Event Appearance
What To Know
- Sheinelle Jones made a rare public appearance at the Met Gala.
- This marks Jones’s poignant return to the spotlight after keeping a low profile following the death of her husband.
- Jones shared her excitement and emotional journey with fans on social media.
Today host Sheinelle Jones made a rare public appearance, stepping out in dazzling fashion on the red carpet at the Met Gala in a bejeweled, form-fitting tank dress with a scoop neckline.
Dressed by Lafayette 148, Jones shimmered in gold sequins and intricate embellishments that caught the light with every step. In pre-event videos and clips posted to her Instagram page, the Today anchor wrote:
“Let the Met Gala pre-game begin! #metgala2026,” she captioned a video ahead of the event, offering fans a glimpse at her glamorous look as “All the Stars” by SZA and Kendrick Lamar played in the background.
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Styled by Brandyn Green with hair by Bianca Gachette Dawkins and makeup by Danielle Terry, Jones was ready for her red carpet outing. In another post, Jones offered a glimpse into her getting ready process, beginning in a pink fuzzy robe before emerging as a golden goddess prepared for the Met Gala red carpet.
Jones, who co-hosts the fourth hour of Today alongside Jenna Bush Hager, has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent months. The mother of three — to sons Kayin and twins Clara and Uche — has kept a lower profile following a deeply personal loss. In May 2025, her husband, Uche Ojeh, died after a battle with glioblastoma.
Her appearance at the Met Gala marks a poignant return to the spotlight after attending minimal public events following Ojeh’s death.
In April, Jones, who recently wrapped a book tour, marked her first birthday celebration since the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, in May 2025. “I’m not gonna get all emotional, but 47 was a lot,” she said on Today. “And now I’m turning 48. And when I turned 47, it was a tough day on my 47th birthday and I just couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. So for 48 to be so wonderful and to be here with you and you guys, [it] just lets you know that if you’re in something, just know there is light.”
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