It’s been 20 years since Season 5 of American Idol, and the show will be celebrating the two-decade milestone during the May 4 episode of Season 24. The “20th high school reunion” episode will see “fan-favorite Idols from the class of 2006, along with special guests” return to the show, per a longline provided by ABC.

That will seemingly include Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks, who recently posted a throwback photo from his time on American Idol with the caption, “Stay tuned for some big @americanidol news soon.”

With help from an extremely dedicated fanbase, Hicks beat runner-up Katharine McPhee to win the fifth season of the singing competition. But what has he been up to since? Scroll down for everything to know!

What is Taylor Hicks doing now?

Hicks is continuing to release music and perform live. His most recent song, “Porch Swing,” came out in 2023.

Hicks currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and most of his live shows are in that area. However, he also spends a lot of time in Alabama, which is where he is from and now co-owns a restaurant.

What restaurant does Taylor Hicks own?

Hicks’ restaurant is SAW’s Juke Joint in Birmingham, Alabama. The restaurant was created by Mike Wilson, and SAW is an acronym for Sorry Ass Wilson. The chef joined forces with Hicks when opening the third SAW’s location in 2012.

The barbecue joint serves dishes such as pulled pork, chicken, ribs, baked potatoes, beans, deviled eggs, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, and more.

Has Taylor Hicks been married?

No, there is no record of Hicks having ever been married or in a public relationship. However, earlier this year, he publicly flirted with Kelly Clarkson after she revealed on her talk show that she never received the car she was promised for winning American Idol.

“I am a big fan of Kelly Clarkson and consider her one of the most incredible voices to emerge from American Idol,” Hicks told Page Six. “I would be more than happy to help her find a new Mustang.”

Does Taylor Hicks have children?

No, Hicks does not have children.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC