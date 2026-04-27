What To Know The Top 7 artists performed twice on the April 27 episode of American Idol.

The contestants sang songs by Taylor Swift and saluted California’s biggest artists.

At the end of the night, two artists will be eliminated and five will move on.

The Top 7 celebrated Taylor Swift on the April 27 episode of American Idol. The remaining contestants all sang songs from Swift’s catalogue, and also saluted California’s biggest artists throughout the night.

Nikki Glaser joined the judges’ panel alongside Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie to give the artists commentary and critiques. However, the power was in the hands of the viewers, who got to vote for their favorites over the course of the live episode.

At the end of the night, the two singers with the lowest amount of votes will be eliminated, leaving just five contestants to move on to next week. Scroll down for live updates of the performances and check back at the end of the show to find out who’s going home and who’s heading to the Top 5!

Jordan McCullough

Jordan McCullough kicked off the night by performing Swift’s first-ever single “Tim McGraw” from her debut album, released 20 years ago in 2006.

“That is the way to put barbecue sauce on Taylor Swift,” Richie began. “I am telling you, that was so well done. You put the curls in, I just love that. I can’t even hit that note. I loved everything you did.”

Underwood applauded the fact that Jordan sounds “beautiful on everything” he sings, and Glaser gushed, “I am so grateful I just got to hear you sing live. It feels like a real privilege to listen to you.”

Chris Tungseth

Chris Tungseth chose to sing Swift and Bon Iver’s collaboration “Exile,” which is on her 2020 album Folklore.

Underwood commented on the “tender quality” of Chris’ voice. “I think you picked a really great song to showcase that,” she added, while Glaser said she got goosebumps throughout the entire performance.

“I love that you were really locked in on that. You had me focused and locked in,” Bryan raved. “I loved your character, the way you delivered the song, you had your own imagery and character that you created.” Finally, Richie said it was one of his favorite performances of Chris’ from the entire season and said the delivery was “spot on.”

Keep refreshing throughout the episode because we’ll be updating with live updates from the show…

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c