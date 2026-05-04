Every live episode of American Idol ends with host Ryan Seacrest revealing which artists are moving forward in the competition and which contestants are eliminated. Before he reads the results, though, Seacrest is known for setting the mood by addressing the show’s lighting designer with his catchphrase, “Tom, dim the lights!”

The Tom is question is Tom Sutherland, who took the job over from Kieran Healy, the lighting master for the show’s initial run on Fox from 2001 to 2016.

Below, we rounded up more to know about Sutherland and his award-winning career.

What does Tom Sutherland do for a living?

Sutherland is the CEO of DX7 Design, a company that specializes in “lighting design, production design, and creative direction,” according to its website. He founded the company in the early 2000s.

The company aims to create “stunning visual experiences” with a team of “lighting designers, production designers, and creative directors.” The team works on television shows, concerts, films, live events, and more.

Some of the projects DX7 Designs has worked on include The American Music Awards, the Super Bowl Apple Music Halftime Show Press Conference, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, MTV Video Music Awards, and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Sutherland (@tsuth88)

Sutherland was interested in “the technology and the emotion that could be produced by a light” from a young age, he revealed. He began writing letters to television networks and leading lighting designers and eventually began shadowing the lighting department at various productions. Sutherland then worked in nightclubs from ages 18 to 23 before he started working as a programmer for various shows created by Simon Cowell. His career took off from there.

What awards has Tom Sutherland been nominated for?

Sutherland is a six-time Emmy nominee. In 2021 and 2022 he was nominated in the Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series category for his work on Dancing With the Stars. He received the same nomination in 2023 and 2024 for American Idol.

In 2025, he was nominated for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special for working on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert. That same year, he also received a nomination in Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Series for American Idol.

In 2018, he also won the Knight of Illumination Award for his work on Pitbull’s Las Vegas residency.

Where is Tom Sutherland from?

Sutherland is from the United Kingdom, but he became a dual citizen in April 2024 when he was officially granted his United States citizenship.

“4/3/24 (Officially has to write date backwards),” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this journey and been a piece of my life getting here.”

Why was Tom Sutherland in treatment?

In May 2024, Sutherland revealed that he had spent 30 days in treatment at Cliffside Malibu after dealing with depression and anxiety.

“The stress levels were rising, and my self-care was diminishing along with my love for life and enjoyment of the people around me and everything I had accomplished,” Sutherland shared. He said he “spiraled” after something “erupted in [his] personal life” a few months earlier.

“Self-care turned into self-medication, and I entered a dark place,” Sutherland admitted. “I woke up on May 1st and knew I needed professional help. I called my amazing family, close colleagues, and friends, explaining that the world had become a little too much and I needed some professional help. The spiral was only heading in one direction.No words from friends, therapists, or family could pull me out. Fear turned into isolation.”

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC