‘American Idol’: What Happened to Season 5’s Paris Bennett? Her Life After the Show

Alyssa Norwin
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Paris Bennett
Courtesy: Everett Collection

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since Season 5 of American Idol aired in 2006. Taylor Hicks was named the winner of that season, with Katharine McPhee finishing as runner-up, but there were a ton of other memorable contestants to grace the stage that year, including Paris Bennett.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the season, Bennett and some of the other finalists from her season will be returning to American Idol on May 4 to perform with Season 24’s Top 5. Bennett herself finished in fifth place when she was on Idol two decades ago.

But what has she been up to since? Scroll down to learn more about what Paris Bennett is doing today.

What is Paris Bennett doing now?

Bennett, who was just 17 when she was on American Idol, is still pursuing her music career. Per her Instagram bio, she is a “singer, actress, and entertainer.” Although she has not released a full album since 2008, she has continued to keep fans updated with song releases on social media, including her most recent single, “Why Is That,” in 2024.

Additionally, Bennett has done some acting. In 2022, she appeared in an episode of Sistas. She also appeared in a 2025 short called The Coworker, among other small acting gigs, per IMDb.

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A post shared by Paris Bennett (@missparisbennett)

Does Paris Bennett have kids?

Yes, Bennett is a mother to a daughter named Egypt, who was born in October 2008.

“I look at Egypt every day and think of the things I want her to do in life and everything I wouldn’t want her to want for,” Bennett previously told Essence. “I work so she can have whatever she wants. The more you see how much you want for your child, the harder you work.”

She continued, “Being a mom is not an easy thing, and it’s an understatement if someone says it is. It takes time and a great deal of self-determination. I had my share of people saying I wouldn’t be able to have a career and a baby, but that just made me want it more. I do it to the fullest.”

Is Paris Bennett in a relationship?

Bennett’s current relationship status is unclear, but she was previously involved in a major love triangle scandal with KeKe Wyatt and Wyatt’s husband, Michael Jamar. In 2017, Jamar left Wyatt while she was eight months pregnant with their child. Months later, Bennett called him her “man crush Monday” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

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After Bennett received backlash for the post, Jamar said in a statement via his team, “Keke and I are legally divorced. There was never any cheating that took place in our relationship by either party. We are now free to be whoever’s MCM or WCW, and they are free to use whatever caption they want on their individual pages.”

Bennett and Jamar do not appear to be together anymore, although their status is not confirmed.

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