Braden Rumfelt has made quite an impression on the judges during Season 24 of American Idol. After making it through the Auditions, Braden performing during Hollywood Week on the February 23 episode.

He sang Sam Smith‘s “I’m Not the Only One,” and Luke Bryan raved, “Can you make it look harder next time? We knew you were special in your audition. We knew it, we felt it, we’re here to support you, we’re here to lift you up, we want you to have fun. Man, you picked the perfect song. Lean in, be you, be yourself and get ready for the ride. It’s gonna be really, really special.”

The country singer later whispered to fellow judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie, “He may win.” At the end of the episode, Braden was one of the contestants whose fate was left up in the air, but based on Bryan’s praise, it seems likely that he’ll move forward.

The results will be revealed on the March 2 episode. Scroll down to learn more about the aspiring singer.

Who is Braden Rumfelt?

Braden is a former high school athlete who decided to pursue singing after an injury ended his baseball career. In high school, Braden played baseball and was chasing his dream of playing the sport in college before the injury (more on that below).

Although sports dominated most of his childhood, Braden sang bluegrass gospel music at his church in Murphy, North Carolina, growing up. He performs with his family, and according to their website, they are “one of Christian music’s most dynamic secrets.”

In addition to singing, Braden can play piano, bass, and mandolin. Plus, he’s a songwriter.

What is Braden Rumfelt’s injury?

During his American Idol audition, Braden revealed that he had been diagnosed with a congenital issue that caused his legs to be “naturally in the wrong position.” He needed to have two lower leg realignment surgeries to correct the issue. Braden, who is now 22, received his diagnosis when he started to have knee pain after entering high school.

After having his surgeries, Braden started dealing with mental health issues as well.

“The doctors have explained that all your body’s resources are going into healing the leg, so you could be susceptible to get sick,” he shared. “That sparked something in my head, like, ‘Oh my God, wash your hands constantly, don’t touch anybody, don’t let them get near you, no hugs.’ Now I’m in panic mode, like, I’m going to die now.”

He described the thoughts as “intrusive” and “not real” and revealed that he developed a “contamination OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder” that’s “really debilitating.” Braden explained that he’s now in therapy and has made “huge strides to getting a lot better.”

Does Braden Rumfelt have a twin?

Yes, Braden has a twin brother, Kellen Rumfelt, who has supported him on his musical journey. Kellen even played guitar for his brother during his American Idol audition.

Kellen is a student at Western Carolina University. He can play banjo, guitar, mandolin, and bass, and he is an athlete like his twin. Kellen married his wife, Kylie Rumfelt, in October 2025.

