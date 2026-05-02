So, congrats! You just got invited to the Met Gala. Now what? Now begins the chaos of finding something appropriate to wear, scraping together the funds for those exorbitant fees, getting your look approved by the fashion gods on Mount Olympus themselves, and dealing with all the other “fun” little details that take weeks of planning before you can even think about stepping onto those stairs.

Or maybe you’re like the rest of us commoners and just want all the excruciating details while enjoying a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme in your SpongeBob pajamas. No judgment. We’re right there with you.

For the curious, here are a few need-to-know details about the exclusive event that will give you a deeper understanding of it — even if you’re just watching on May 4 from your laptop.

How do you get an invite to the Met Gala?

If you’re at the top of your field and have become a household name, generate a bit of buzz, or are simply drop-dead gorgeous, you might be able to score an invite. The New York Times chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman refers to these factors as “Ms. Wintour’s holy trinity.”

The guest list is limited to about 450 to 600 attendees each year, and all guests need to be approved by Vogue‘s former editor in chief, Anna Wintour. Wintour has the final say on every invitee to the Met Gala, which is known for its secrecy and exclusivity.

You can also be invited to join a table that someone else has paid for, probably a brand or a sponsor.

How much are tickets?

According to the Fashion Index, back in 1948, when the Gala began, tickets were $50 (adjusted for inflation is roughly $674). From the 1970s and into the 1980s, the price of admission was still less than $1,000 per person. In 1998, ticket prices surged to $2,000, then $3,500 three years later. By 2010, the event became such an exclusive A-list event that ticket prices rose to $25,000, while a table cost $250,000.

Currently, an individual ticket costs $75,000, while a table for 10 costs a hefty $350,000.

For the most part, many celebrities do not pay their own way, but are invited by brands, who purchase tables and invite celebs accordingly. According to the Times, this is sometimes at the behest of Vogue.

What are the rules of the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is shrouded in secrecy, and to stay that way, there are a lot of rules when one attends. Here are the big no-nos for anyone looking to attend:

No selfies, no phones, no social media posts from the event. Declared by Wintour in 2015, a notice was sent to all attendees that read: “The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala. “It’s often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, ‘Oh, we had the most wonderful conversations.’ So that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone,” Wintour explained to Today.

Declared by Wintour in 2015, a notice was sent to all attendees that read: “The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala. “It’s often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, ‘Oh, we had the most wonderful conversations.’ So that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone,” Wintour explained to Today. 18 and over only. As of 2018, no children, no teenagers, no exceptions. Organizers, led by Wintour, determined that the high-profile, late-night event is “not an appropriate event for people under 18.”

As of 2018, no children, no teenagers, no exceptions. Organizers, led by Wintour, determined that the high-profile, late-night event is “not an appropriate event for people under 18.” You must dress on theme. This is not an option. This year’s theme is “Fashion Is Art,” which “invites guests to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form.” According to Vogue’s official announcement, “The directive perfectly reflects the ethos of ‘Costume Art,’ which explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.”

This is not an option. This year’s theme is “Fashion Is Art,” which “invites guests to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form.” According to Vogue’s official announcement, “The directive perfectly reflects the ethos of ‘Costume Art,’ which explores the ‘centrality of the dressed body’ through depictions and interpretations of the human form in the Met’s extensive collection.” No smoking. This is a no-smoking event, as per the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s official website: “Smoking, including electronic cigarettes, is prohibited in the Museum or near the entrances.”

What is the dress code for the Met Gala?

The Met Gala has a specific, themed dress code for each year’s event, which for 2026 is “Fashion is Art.” While themed to the Costume Institute exhibition, the dress code is intended to be interpreted creatively by designers and guests, encouraging them to treat the body as a canvas.

What is served to eat at the Met Gala?

Who doesn’t like a little late-night nosh? Well, even certain foods are not allowed, particularly if they can stain a dress, get stuck in someone’s teeth, or cause yuck mouth.

Guests of the gala receive a cocktail hour and a formal dinner, but some foods are banned from being served, as per Wintour’s orders. According to E!, these foods include anything that has the potential to get stuck in your teeth (like parsley), anything messy (like bruschetta), food that could give a guest bad breath (heavy garlic and onions), or, worst of all, stain their expensive clothes.

As a result, appetizers are made to be easily eaten.

2026 Met Gala Red Carpet, 6/5c on May 4, on E! via Peacock, or access it via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV subscriptions, also available on several livestreams via Vogue