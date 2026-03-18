American Idol is headed towards the first Live Shows of the season, but first the remaining 10 singers in the Top 20 have to perform for the judges in Hawaii on the upcoming March 23 episode. One of those hopefuls is Keyla Richardson.

From the second Keyla stepped into her audition, the judges were blown away by her incredible voice and her story as a single mother. Scroll down to learn more about the Season 24 contestant.

Who is Keyla Richardson?

Keyla is a singer from Pensacola, Florida. She has been singing since the age of 5 and started pursuing a career in music seriously when she turned 16. Although Keyla is pursuing a career as a recording artist, she is also making a living as a music teacher at Life Shifting Learning Academy in Florida.

Keyla “genuinely loves God and ministry” and has served as the praise and worship leader at her church.

Who is Keyla Richardson’s son?

Keyla’s 9-year-old son Drew is truly her biggest fan. He has been there for all of her American Idol performances so far and has even sung for the judges himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyla Richardson (@iamkeylarichardson)

During Hollywood Week, Carrie Underwood let Drew sit in her chair at the judges’ table so Keyla could sing directly to him. Keyla has dedicated multiple performances to her baby boy.

Did Keyla Richardson win Sunday Best?

No, Keyla did not win Sunday Best, a singing competition series on BET. However, she did compete on the show’s ninth season in 2019 and was a finalist.

“It’s a completely different experience from BET to American Idol,” Keyla told WEAR News. “American Idol is a fast-paced kind of TV show. “It definitely prepared me for the platform, definitely groomed me to be an artist.”

Funnily enough, Season 23 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts also appeared on Sunday Best. He was a finalist in Season 10, but also did not win.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC