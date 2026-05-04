Fired ‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Returns to TV Following DUI Conviction

What To Know General Hospital alum Haley Pullos is returning to television nearly three years after her DUI arrest.

Pullos was involved in a serious car accident and later sentenced to five years probation.

She will star in the Lifetime movie The Dating App Nightmare, marking her acting comeback.

Haley Pullos, who played Molly Lansing-Davis on nearly 500 episodes of General Hospital, is returning to the small screen almost three years after she was fired from the long-running ABC soap opera.

The 27-year-old actress starred on General Hospital for 14 years before being let go following her DUI car crash in April 2023, which led to 90 days in jail and five years of probation. She was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service and ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program.

Pullos was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution to the other driver in the crash that authorities said she caused. In October 2025, Us Weekly reported that the victim would receive $1 million in an insurance payout from No Comment, a restaurant in Pasadena, California, where Pullos had been working before the accident.

The former soap star was driving on the Ventura Freeway in Pasadena in April 2023 when she crossed a barrier and collided with an oncoming car, according to police reports. She initially fled the scene but was later tracked down by police. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free Pullos from her vehicle—both Pullos and the other driver were hospitalized with major injuries. Pullos was later charged with felony DUI.

After the crash, she entered herself into a rehabilitation facility.

Pullos has kept a low profile since her arrest, but she’s set to return to TV on Thursday (May 7) in the Lifetime movie The Dating App Nightmare. Pullos plays Sarah, the daughter of single mom Kate (Nicky Whelan), who launches her own investigation after Sarah goes missing after a date with someone she met on a dating app.

In addition to Pullos and Whelan, the film stars Charisma Carpenter, Brennan Mejia, and Nikolas Elrifi.

Pullos teased her acting return on Instagram on Friday (May 1), writing, “catch me in a new lifetime movie thursday may 7th!!”