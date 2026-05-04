Fired ‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Returns to TV Following DUI Conviction

Martin Holmes
Comments
Haley Pullos
Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What To Know

  • General Hospital alum Haley Pullos is returning to television nearly three years after her DUI arrest.
  • Pullos was involved in a serious car accident and later sentenced to five years probation.
  • She will star in the Lifetime movie The Dating App Nightmare, marking her acting comeback.

Haley Pullos, who played Molly Lansing-Davis on nearly 500 episodes of General Hospital, is returning to the small screen almost three years after she was fired from the long-running ABC soap opera.

The 27-year-old actress starred on General Hospital for 14 years before being let go following her DUI car crash in April 2023, which led to 90 days in jail and five years of probation. She was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service and ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program.

Pullos was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution to the other driver in the crash that authorities said she caused. In October 2025, Us Weekly reported that the victim would receive $1 million in an insurance payout from No Comment, a restaurant in Pasadena, California, where Pullos had been working before the accident.

The former soap star was driving on the Ventura Freeway in Pasadena in April 2023 when she crossed a barrier and collided with an oncoming car, according to police reports. She initially fled the scene but was later tracked down by police. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free Pullos from her vehicle—both Pullos and the other driver were hospitalized with major injuries. Pullos was later charged with felony DUI.

After the crash, she entered herself into a rehabilitation facility.

'General Hospital' Star Kristen Vaganos Opens Up About Playing Molly After Haley Pullos
Related

'General Hospital' Star Kristen Vaganos Opens Up About Playing Molly After Haley Pullos

Pullos has kept a low profile since her arrest, but she’s set to return to TV on Thursday (May 7) in the Lifetime movie The Dating App Nightmare. Pullos plays Sarah, the daughter of single mom Kate (Nicky Whelan), who launches her own investigation after Sarah goes missing after a date with someone she met on a dating app.

In addition to Pullos and Whelan, the film stars Charisma Carpenter, Brennan Mejia, and Nikolas Elrifi.

Pullos teased her acting return on Instagram on Friday (May 1), writing, “catch me in a new lifetime movie thursday may 7th!!”

General Hospital key art

The Doctor Is In

Get absolutely everything about General Hospital in your inbox!

ABC

Soap Opera

1963–

TV14

Soap

Medical

Drama

Romance

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More General Hospital ›

General Hospital

Haley Pullos




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Boy Meets World' cast Rider Strong, Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle
1
‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Mourns Beloved Family Member: ‘Devastated’
Man taking cacti from home in Catalina Hills, Arizona, on April 29, 2026
2
Nancy Guthrie Update: New Footage Shows Masked Man in Same Neighborhood
Roger Howarth, Tamara Braun — 'The Young and the Restless'
3
‘Y&R’s Tamara Braun & Roger Howarth Shine as Train Wreck Exes Sienna and Matt
Sterling Jones as Neil, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and Logan Marshall-Green as Cal in 'Marshals' Season 1 Episode 11
4
‘Marshals’: Kayce Dutton’s Family Secrets Come Back to Haunt Him
Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Series Finale
5
How Does ‘Watson’ End? Series Finale Returns to Baker Street