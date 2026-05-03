‘Marshals’: Kayce Dutton’s Family Secrets Come Back to Haunt Him

What To Know A prison bus crash caused by a rockslide forces Kayce Dutton and Belle Skinner to confront painful family secrets.

The secrets are linked to the Yellowstone ranch/Dutton crimes and a mine disaster in Belle’s hometown.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Kayce, Cal, and a prisoner become trapped in a deadly blizzard.

A rockslide caused a prison bus crash that led to dark family secrets coming to light in Marshals Episode 10, for both Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel). Kayce hunted down one of the prisoners that escaped after the bus crashed, but Belle and Andrea (Ash Santos) stayed with the survivors. The escapee had ties to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the Yellowstone ranch, while one of the badly injured prisoners on the bus had ties to Belle. Warning: Marshals Season 1 Episode 10 spoilers ahead.

The ghosts of Kayce and Belle’s pasts forced them to confront family history they’re constantly trying to ignore. Belle and Andrea were helping with a prison transport, and one of the passengers was a woman imprisoned for a mine collapse in Belle’s hometown. The scandal got Belle’s father in major legal trouble, and he eventually committed suicide. Belle revealed that she was the one who found her father’s body.

The prisoner, Samantha, played by Desperate Housewives star Brenda Strong, was in prison for involvement in the scandal that forced Belle to leave town and change her name. What Belle resisted telling Andrea at first: this woman is her mother. Belle blames her mom for her dad’s death because, according to the Marshal, she was just as guilty for the mine disaster but she played victim to save her own skin, forcing her husband to take all the blame. Belle was forced to help save her mother’s life on the bus after she sustained life-threatening injuries. One of the prisoners on board was a doctor, and he walked her through the steps.

Kayce, meanwhile, was just about ready to murder the runaway prisoner to protect his family’s secrets, but Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) showed up in the freezing mountain woods just as Kayce was considering pulling the trigger of his gun. The prisoner, Neil (Sterling Jones), is a former Yellowstone rancher, as proven by the branding on his chest. (Neil wasn’t in Yellowstone.)

Neil knows enough secrets about the Duttons — including, presumably, all the bodies left at the infamous Yellowstone “Train Station” mentioned in Marshals Episode 2 — to upend Kayce’s life if he were to reveal them to the authorities. Neil promised to keep quiet forever if Kayce let him get over state lines. Kayce said he could only think of one solution to keep those secrets buried.

“Even as a boy, you were a different sort of man than your father,” Neil said. “You don’t have to solve this problem the way he would.”

Kayce didn’t have time to act before Cal showed up. The episode ended with a “To Be Continued” title card. Next week, Kayce, Cal, and Neil get stuck in a deadly blizzard on the mountain.

Here’s the logline for Marshals Episode 11: “With a dangerous prison escapee in tow, Kayce and Cal struggle to survive a freezing night on a mountain, a task made all the more challenging by an unhealed wound from their past that threatens their ability to work as a team in the present.”

Photos from the episode hint that flashback scenes will reveal what happened to the fourth member of Kayce, Cal, and Garrett’s (Riley Green) crew on the Navy SEALs who died in the line of duty. Jay Reeves guest stars as Roner, the fallen soldier Garrett has PTSD nightmares about. Green returns as Garrett next week as well.

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS