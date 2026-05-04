‘American Idol’ & ‘DWTS’ Crossover Pairings Revealed: Who’s Performing With the Top 5?

Alyssa Norwin
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American Idol and Dancing With the Stars crossover
ABC

What To Know

  • The Top 5 contestants on American Idol will be joined by Dancing With the Stars pros for their May 4 performances.
  • Ahead of the live episode, the performance pairings, featuring four DWTS pros, were revealed.
  • The episode will also include the return of Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul.

The ultimate ABC competition crossover is happening in the May 4 episode of American Idol. The Top 5 contestants from Season 24 will be hitting the stage to sing, and they’ll all be joined by professional dancers from Dancing With the Stars for their performances.

Ahead of the live episode, the pairings were revealed on American Idol‘s official Instagram account. Each of the Top 5 singers will have a male and female pro dancing in the background during their performance.

Braden Rumfelt will be singing with Witney Carson and Jan Ravnik, while Hannah Harper will have Ravnik and Rylee Arnold backing her up. For his performance, Chris Tungseth will be joined by Arnold and Gleb Savchenko. Keyla Richardson will have all four of the aforementioned pros on stage with her, and Jordan McCullough will be with Carson and Savchenko.

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A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

It’s a huge night on American Idol, as the three singers who get the most viewer votes throughout the episode will be move on to the May 11 finale. The two other artists will be eliminated at the end of the night.

This week, original American Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson return to mentor the Top 5 contestants, and Abdul will also be stepping in as a guest judge with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The show will also serve as a 20-year anniversary celebration for the contestants of Season 5, which aired in 2006.

That season’s winner, Taylor Hicks, along with finalists Kellie Pickler, Elliott Yamin, Bucky Covington, and Paris Bennett will all be back for the special occasion. They’ll be hitting the stage for a performance with the Top 5, as well.

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And while American Idol‘s season is coming to an end, there’s a lot to look forward to in the Dancing With the Stars world. This summer, the show will search for its newest pro dancer on the spinoff series Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, before the competition returns for Season 35 in September. Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins have already been confirmed as cast members.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

American Idol

Dancing With the Stars

Gleb Savchenko

Jan Ravnik

Rylee Arnold

Witney Carson




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