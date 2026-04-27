There are just seven contestants left on Season 24 of American Idol, and with the finale just three weeks away, the end is in sight for the remaining finalists. Jordan McCullough is one of the hopefuls in the Top 7.

Jordan will be hitting the stage on April 27 for Taylor Swift Night, with hopes of receiving enough votes to avoid elimination and make the Top 5. From there, the group will be cut down to the three finalists who will get to sing during the May 11 finale.

Scroll down to learn more about Jordan as his journey on the show continues.

Who is Jordan McCullough?

Jordan is a worship director at Zeal Church. He works at “one of the most influential churches in the Nashville area,” he told Nashville Voyager in 2022. He began singing in church when he was just 4 years old.

Prior to becoming a full-time worship leader, he worked as a leasing manager at Pegasus Residential from 2020 to 2023. The position gave him “experience working in both front line leasing customer service and corporate assistant management roles,” per LinkedIn.

“Deep down, it’s something I never wanted to do or even saw myself doing,” Jordan admitted in his Nashville Voyager interview. Ultimately, this is what led him to start “expressing [his] worship” on social media. Jordan added, “My platform started to grow and I was being recognized by other larger artists and platforms on these sites.”

Where does Jordan McCullough live?

Jordan lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which is less than an hour from Nashville.

What happened to Jordan McCullough on The Voice?

Jordan auditioned for Season 17 of The Voice in 2019. He sang “Let Me Love You” by Mario for coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. However, none of them turned their chairs around, so Jordan did not advance in the competition.

Interestingly enough, fellow Season 24 contestant Kyndal Inskeep was also a contestant on Season 17 of The Voice. Kyndal made it to the Live Playoffs (Top 20) before being eliminated. On American Idol, she was eliminated during the Top 9.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC