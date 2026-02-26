What To Know Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir both made the finale of The Traitors, but skipped attending the reunion with their castmates.

The former pro athletes had a legitimate reason for missing the reunion event.

Weir and Lipinski recently wrapped up their job commentating for figure skating at the 2026 Olympics.

Season 4 of The Traitors came to an end with the finale episode on Thursday, February 26. Along with the finale, Peacock also released the hour-long reunion episode, which featured all of the cast members coming together to discuss what happened this season.

However, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, both made it to the finale, were noticeably absent from the reunion special. Luckily, they had a good reason for not being in attendance. (Warning: Spoilers for The Traitors Season 4 finale ahead).

The Traitors Season 4 reunion was filmed on February 12, and Lipinski and Weir were overseas in Italy working as commentators for the 2026 Winter Olympics at that time. The former pro athletes served as commentators during the various figure skating competitions at the Olympics, and while they weren’t actively working on that specific day, they were in Milan Cortina for the duration of the Games.

Weir and Lipinski were faithfuls on this season of The Traitors and they were two of six contestants left in the final episode. After traitors Rob Rausch and Eric Nam banished Mark Ballas, the real-life besties made the Top 5.

However, at the next roundtable, Maura Higgins teamed up with Rausch and Nam and voted to banish Weir, leaving Lipinski on her own at the final bonfire. At that point, all four remaining contestants voted to participate in another banishment. Lipinski was eliminated when Higgins, Rausch, and Nam all voted to banish her.

At that point, Rausch turned on his fellow traitor. While Nam was ready to end the game, Rausch and Higgins opted to banish again, and they both voted to eliminate Nam. With one traitor and one faithful left in the game, Raush was declared the winner, ultimately betraying Higgins, who was one of his closest allies throughout the entire game.

Lipinski and Weir were both suspicious of Nam and Rausch heading into the final roundtable, but we weren’t able to see their reactions to how things ended since they couldn’t make the reunion.

