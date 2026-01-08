‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Who Was Eliminated on the First Three Episodes?

The Traitors kicked off Season 4 on Thursday, January 8, with three episodes. The Peacock show crowned new traitors, as well as banished and murdered four competitors in total.

Alan Cumming is back as host. He is the one who picks the traitors at the beginning of the season by tapping them on the shoulder at the round table while everyone is blindfolded.

Whoever is left at the end of the game wins up to $250,000 after multiple challenges are completed. The prize pot can be split if multiple faithfuls are left, but if there is a traitor in the mix, they take home the whole prize pot.

The 23 competitors this season are Donna Kelce, Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York), Ian Terry (Big Brother), Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother), Rob Cesternino (Survivor), Natalie Anderson (Survivor), and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor), Rob Rausch (Love Island USA), Maura Higgins (Love Island USA), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Eric Nam, Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars), Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach), Michael Rapaport, Johnny Weir, Ron Funches, and Tara Lipinski.

Who are the traitors?

A twist this season was that the first traitor would be picked in front of everyone. The competitors had to stand in front of Cumming as he opened up a trunk. If it was empty, they were safe. If it had the traitor card in it, they became the first traitor. However, they weren’t revealed right away.

The other traitors picked at the round table were Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, and Rob Rausch.

The fourth traitor remains a secret and will not meet the other traitors. They have the full say in who gets murdered and produce a short-list of people eligible for murder for the other traitors to decide. This will continue until they have the chance to meet.

Who was eliminated from The Traitors?

Episode 1

Shortlist: Rob Rausch, Ian Terry, Mark Ballas, and Eric Nam

Murdered: No one

Banished: No one

Episode 2

Murdered: Ian Terry

Banished: Porscha Williams (Faithful) with 10 votes (Donna Kelce received 8, Michael Rappaport received 5)

The next murder took place in plain sight. The traitors had to find the cards that the secret traitor short-listed for murder. They had to burn the card of the person they wanted to murder. If they were successful, they earned the right to meet the secret traitor. If they were unsuccessful, no murder would take place, and they wouldn’t meet the secret traitor. The three traitors would also not have control over the next murder.

Shortlist: Monét X Change, Rob Cesternino, Tara Lapinski, and Kristen Kish

Episode 3

Murdered: Rob Cesternino

Banished: Donna Kelce (secret traitor) with 19 votes (Michael and Yam Yam received one vote each)

Shortlist: Ron Funches, Caroline Stanbury, Eric Nam, and Kristen Kish

Tune in next Thursday as the next two episodes are dropped and more people are eliminated from the game.