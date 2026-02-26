Here’s How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Paid Tribute to Eric Dane

What To Know The latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy closed with a touching tribute to late actor Eric Dane.

Dane, who died earlier this month of ALS, was honored with clips of his most memorable moments on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy brought a new plastic surgeon into the fold on Thursday (February 26) night’s new episode, but it also said goodbye to one of the best to do ever do it, too.

At the end of the episode, before the credits rolled, a series of clips of the late Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan rolled, taking fans back through some of the most memorable moments in the character’s journey on the show in honor of the actor, who died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) complications on February 19.

Set to a rendition of the unofficial Grey’s anthem “Chasing Cars,” the footage began with Mark introducing himself to Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), who called him “McSteamy,” at Joe’s Bar. Then, we revisited the hilariously awkward moment when Mark walked into Addison’s (Kate Walsh) hotel room in a towel just as she and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) were having a heart-to-heart about their breakup.

We then revisited the moment he dubbed himself and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) the “dirty mistresses” and then whe introduced the “Sloan Method” to Callie. The clips also reviewed his foundation of the “Plastics Posse” with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), lighter moments with Derek, and his joy over becoming a dad to Sophia.

The clips also featured some of Mark’s most poignant quotes, including, “People don’t come to me to fix what’s on the outside. They come to me to fix what’s on the inside. If that means giving someone a straighter nose or bigger breasts, if that helps a person get by, I don’t run, I don’t hide, I don’t take space.”

The one that really hit, though, was when the character delivered the emotional line, “If you love someone, tell them. Even if you’re scared it’s not the right thing, even if you’re scared that it will burn your life to the ground, you say it, and you say it loud … Don’t waste one single minute.”

The footage then closed with a tribute to Dane, which read, “In loving memory of Eric Dane, 1972-2026.”

Dane’s former Grey’s costars previously honored the actor after his death in a series of social media tributes, along with other actors who’d worked with him in the past.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC