Bridgerton‘s Season 4 finale paid tribute to two people in its closing credit sequence: Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper. But who are these individuals?

The dedication, which reads, “In Loving Memory of Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper,” honors two behind-the-scenes crew members who helped bring the dazzling world of Bridgerton to screens across the globe.

Braimbridge worked as a scenic artist on both Bridgerton and its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. He was responsible for various finishes on the grand interiors showcased across the franchise. In a tribute to Braimbridge, production designer Alison Gartshore created a GoFundMe in his honor to help support his family after the tragedy back in May 2025.

“Nick Braimbridge was a hugely talented Scenic Artist, who very sadly passed away last week,” Gartshore wrote at the time. “He was an expert faux finisher well known for his exquisite marbling and wood grain finishes, the knowledge of which was built up over years working with very top-end interior designers and latterly within the film and TV industries.”

Gartshore recalled, “I worked closely with Nick, and he was an integral part of our Art department team, and was a delightful, charming, funny man – a true gent. Everyone who met him loved him, and we as a team are all very upset by his passing, he will be greatly missed.” She went on to add, “Very tragically, Nick lost his wife to cancer just before Christmas this year, and it is truly unbearable that he has now also passed away, leaving behind two daughters, Flora and Amelia, who are both still teenagers.” The fundraising page, which aims to support Braimbridge’s daughters, is still active.

Tony Cooper played another role behind the scenes, serving as a unit driver where he transported cast, crew, equipment, and more around the set to various filming locations. Cooper also drove for the Queen Charlotte spinoff, and his other credits as a cast driver include The Crown, The Batman, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Black Widow, among others.

