HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Recalls Husband Dave’s Sweet 2nd Proposal

The latest episode of Fixer to Fabulous sent Jenny Marrs on a trip down memory lane.

In addition to another stunning home renovation, the show’s Tuesday, February 17, episode featured footage from Jenny and Dave Marrs‘ April 2025 vow renewal. The celebration was a surprise organized by Jenny, but she revealed in a Wednesday, February 18, Instagram Story post that the vow renewal was actually Dave’s idea.

“He asked me two summers ago, under the Eiffel Tower (again),” she wrote while resharing a July 2023 Instagram post featuring photos from their family’s trip to Paris. “This time, surrounded by our legacy ❤️.” (Jenny and Dave share five kids.)

Jenny’s original July 2023 post featured photos of herself and Dave hugging near the Eiffel Tower with their kids by their side, as well as throwback pics of their engagement. “Last night, Dave surprised me with a new wedding band and I cried just like I did all those years ago,” she wrote at the time. “He took so much time and intention to get the band made, to pack it, and to carry it all this way during our travels.”

In another Wednesday Instagram Story post, Jenny reposted April 2025 Instagram pics of the anniversary surprise party and vow renewal. “It was so fun to revisit this incredible celebration in last night’s episode🤍,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Jenny also reposted a clip of the couple’s kids joining them for a huddle during the vow renewal ceremony. “Forever my favorite memory of the night 🤍,” she gushed in another Wednesday Instagram Story post.

Tuesday’s episode of Fixer to Fabulous gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Jenny’s surprise party planning. “I have 65 adults and 17 kids coming tonight for a surprise anniversary party because it’s our 20th anniversary and we’re gonna have a surprise party and a vow renewal, because 20 years is a big deal,” she stated.

While working on the party, Jenny came across her and Dave’s original engagement announcement cards. “He proposed at the Eiffel Tower way back in the day. I’m planning this vow renewal because it’s a way to celebrate the past 20 years and where we’ve been and where we’ve come,” she told the camera. “But I told Dave that we have family photos tonight, so he thinks we’re going to take pictures at the barn. He’s not expecting anything. It’s gonna catch him off guard.”

The episode featured the moment Jenny and the kids walked Dave into the barn to see dozens of family and friends gathered for the celebration. “I had no idea. Jenny did such a great job surprising me,” Dave said of the event in a confessional. “Ah, what a great surprise.”

