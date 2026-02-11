HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Thanks Fans After Heartbreaking Loss

What To Know Jenny Marrs thanked fans for their support after the loss of her family’s sheep BaaBaa and her newborn lambs earlier this week.

She updated followers that HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous would be on a brief hiatus, reassuring viewers that new episodes would resume the following week.

Jenny previously highlighted her daughter Charlotte’s bravery during the ordeal and reflected on the challenges of farm life.

Jenny Marrs is feeling the love from fans after experiencing several losses on her family’s Arkansas farm.

Earlier this week, Marrs revealed via Instagram that one of their sheep, BaaBaa, unexpectedly gave birth to several lambs. Following an emergency C-section, neither BaaBaa nor the babies made it through the night.

Marrs thanked fans for sharing their love and support amid the heartbreaking loss in a Tuesday, February 11, Instagram post. “With all the really awful and hard things happening in the world right now, the fact that so many of you have reached out to offer encouragement and prayer for our family over the loss of our beloved animals, means so much,” she wrote. “The compassion you’ve shown us has been palpable and we are so grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍.”

She also explained why a new episode of Fixer to Fabulous would not be airing that night. “I also wanted to be sure to let you know that we have a break in new episodes of Fixer to Fabulous this week,” she explained. “The season isn’t over! A new episode will be back next Tuesday night.”

Jenny shared her update alongside a video of herself introducing the family’s new puppy, Sally-Sue, to sheep out on the pasture. “Just wanted to say thank you for everybody’s, just, kindness and encouragement and prayers for our family after we lost our sweet BaaBaa,” she stated. “Just checking on everybody today, and they’re doing great. Everybody’s okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

She continued, “Wanted to say thank you again. We’re doing okay. We’re doing good. [It’s] just part of farm life that is very, very hard.”

Fans sent more well-wishes in the post’s comments. “I love this video ❤️ Thank you for sharing. 🙏,” one person wrote. Another added, “We love you Jenny! I know how much you love the animals! ❤️❤️.”

Someone else shared, “We met you and your family through this awesome television show. Isn’t the love that your fans send you amazing? ❤️😍 Have a wonderful week! See you next Tuesday! 👏.” Another user commented, “Prayers for your family after the devastating loss of your beloved animals.”

Jenny shared news of BaaBaa and her babies’ deaths on Sunday, February 8. In her Instagram post, she asked fans to send extra prayers to her and Dave Marrs‘ daughter Charlotte, who helped her deliver the newborn lambs. (Jenny and Dave share five kids, including Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, and Luke.)

“She never shrunk back at the sight of blood or the lifeless babies,” Jenny wrote. “Dave got the other kids inside and was setting up heat lamps and starting a fire in the barn and Charlotte never considered going inside. She would not leave BaaBaa or the babies. She was so brave and so amazing and calm and kept saying ‘I believe in you!’ to the babies as she tried to revive them. We prayed as we performed CPR.”

Jenny noted that Charlotte planned to name one of the newborn lambs Hope. “They died one by one, but the one she had held out the longest.”

The family experienced several losses in 2025, including the deaths of one of their farm animals, their dog, Dolly, two family friends, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV