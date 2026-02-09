HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Heartbreaking Loss on Family Farm

What To Know Jenny and Dave Marrs suffered a heartbreaking loss on their Arkansas farm after their sheep BaaBaa unexpectedly gave birth to quadruplets.

Jenny shared the emotional experience on Instagram, highlighting the courage and compassion of their daughter Charlotte.

The Marrs family has endured several personal losses over the past year, and fans expressed an outpouring of support and condolences in response to Jenny’s post.

After experiencing several losses in 2025, Jenny and Dave Marrs are beginning the new year with another heartbreak that’s close to home.

“The past 24 hours have gone from joyous expectation to deep sorrow here on the farm,” Jenny captioned a Sunday, February 8, Instagram post, revealing that one of the sheep on their family’s Arkansas farm, BaaBaa, unexpectedly gave birth to multiple lambs, none of which survived.

“Going to bed heartbroken. We didn’t know BaaBaa was actually pregnant with quadruplets,” Jenny explained in one of the post’s slides. “Our vet had to make an emergency visit when we realized she was in distress. Emergency c-section in Dave’s barn… four beautiful, perfect babies… and we lost them all. Our best girl, BaaBaa, and all four babies. All gone. We are devastated.”

Jenny continued, “We tried so hard to save them. We fought. They fought. I’ll never forget this night. I’m so thankful for our selfless neighbor who was there for every bit of it and fought for these precious babies alongside us. As we all cried and prayed together afterwards, we also cried a little more because of how much we missed [our late friend] Mr Bob here tonight. He would have been right here beside us.”

Jenny’s post featured videos and photos from the day prior, including clips of when BaaBaa began to go into labor and snaps of herself and her daughter Charlotte holding some of the newborn lambs. One of the post’s last slides featured a heartbreaking photo of Jenny and Charlotte standing over a grave Dave dug for BaaBaa and the lambs. (Jenny and Dave share five kids: Charlotte, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, and Luke.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

In other slides, Jenny asked her followers to “say an extra prayer for Charlotte,” as she “never hesitated or shrunk back at the sight of blood or the lifeless babies.” She added, “Dave got the other kids inside and was setting up heat lamps and starting a fire in the barn and Charlotte never considered going inside. She would not leave BaaBaa or the babies.”

Jenny noted that Charlotte would say, “I believe in you,” as she helped to revive the lambs, and that she would have named one of them Hope. “They died one by one but the one she had held out the longest.”

Jenny concluded her Instagram message by writing, “Somedays, farm life is beautiful. Other days, I want to pack up and move to a private island.”

Jenny and Dave went through several losses last year, including the deaths of one of their farm animals and their family’s dog. Additionally, the couple mourned the losses of two family friends, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother.

Fans offered their condolences to the Fixer to Fabulous stars in the comments of Jenny’s post. “I’m so sorry friend. Prayers for all of you and extra for Charlotte. ❤️❤️,” one user wrote. Another added, “I’m so sorry! You and your family are amazing. The love and care you give your animals is the best! Love to you & especially to Charlotte. 🙏💕.”

Someone else shared, “I cried watching Charlotte cuddle that sweet baby…God was watching 😢.” Another person posted, “I’m so sorry for the loss of your beautiful little girl and her babies🐑💕🐑💕.” A separate user commented, “I’m so sorry. Sending my prayers to the entire family. Our animals are our hearts. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV