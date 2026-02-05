HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Celebrate Birthday of Dave’s Late Mother

What To Know Jenny and Dave Marrs honored the birthday of Dave’s late mother, Donna Marrs, with heartfelt social media tributes.

Both Jenny and Dave shared memories of Donna, who died in September 2025.

Despite experiencing multiple losses last year, the Marrs family began 2026 on a positive note by adopting a new puppy.

Jenny and Dave Marrs are remembering Dave’s late mother, Donna, on what would have been her birthday.

“Happy heavenly birthday to my Mom, Donna Marrs. There isn’t a day that goes by that your aren’t in my thoughts,” Dave captioned Instagram photos of himself and his family with Donna over the years on Wednesday, February 4. “I see and feel your presence every single day. At every important moment, every one of the kids games, every birthday, celebration, hard time, or happy time. You are missed. You are loved. We will see each other again someday. Love you Mom.”

Jenny hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “It still doesn’t feel real that she isn’t here. Somedays it hits harder than others and today is one of those days. She was sunshine and joy and generosity and love and the world just isn’t the same without her. Love you, babe. She is so proud of you, always was, always will be. ❤️.”

Jenny shared more photos of Donna in an Instagram tribute of her own. “She just always showed up. Every game, every school talent show, every class party. She was there. Always there,” Jenny recalled. “I miss the way she’d pop by the house unexpectedly, dropping off Rice Krispie treats or frozen strawberries for the kids. I miss her laugh. I miss the birthday banner she hung at every birthday party for years. I miss the way she sat on the floor and played cars with Luke (and all the grandkids before him).” (Jenny and Dave share kids Nathan and Ben, 15, Sylvie, 14, Charlotte, 11, and Luke, 6.)

She continued, “I miss seeing her in that blue and white striped bathing suit cover up, down on the dock, doing what she loved best: fishing with the kids, replacing their worms with a hearty laugh. I miss her phone calls and her voicemails asking me to give her a call when I had the time. The thing is, she always had the time for us. And, we didn’t get enough time with her. It wasn’t enough time. I just miss her so deeply. This aching, hard world seems less joyful without her. She was sunshine and goodness and humor. She was kindness and generosity and beauty. She was every good thing a person could ever be. And, she left us too soon.”

Jenny concluded her post by asking Jesus to throw Donna a “big birthday party,” adding, “She loves angel food cake with strawberries. Do you have birthday banners in Heaven? If so, please hang the biggest one you’ve got. Tell her we love her and are celebrating her here today, too. Remind her that we are doing okay because she always pointed us to you. That’s the best gift she gave to all of us left here without her: the promise of Eternity back together again.”

Back in September 2025, Dave announced via Instagram that Donna had “lost her fight with dementia.” He shared, “Mom, you have fought the good fight. Rest and know you have a family, friends and a son that dearly miss you. I love you! I know you will never stop watching over us all!”

Donna’s death was one of several losses the Fixer to Fabulous stars experienced last year. Along with the losses of one of their farm animals and their dog, Dolly, Jenny and Dave also mourned the deaths of two close family friends and Jenny’s grandmother.

However, the couple kicked off 2026 on a happy note by adopting a puppy. “Dave and Charlotte pulled off an epic early-birthday surprise yesterday!!!! I have been not-so-subtly hinting that I would really love a puppy for a couple of months and I never, ever thought Dave would go for it,” Jenny shared via Instagram on January 12. “Little did I know, he had this planned all along. She’ll never replace the hole that our Dolly-Sue left, but she will certainly bring us all joy. This is the year for JOY! 🙌Meet the newest addition to the Marrs’ farm, Sally-Sue! 💕💕💕.”

