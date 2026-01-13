HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Welcome New Family Member After Difficult Year

What To Know Jenny Marrs revealed that her husband, Dave Marrs, and kids surprised her with a new puppy for her birthday.

Following a challenging year for Jenny and Dave Marrs‘ family, they are starting 2026 on a happy note by welcoming an adorable new addition.

“Dave and Charlotte pulled off an epic early-birthday surprise yesterday!!!!” Jenny shared in a Monday, January 12, Instagram post. “I have been not-so-subtly hinting that I would really love a puppy for a couple of months and I never, ever thought Dave would go for it. Little did I know, he had this planned all along.”

Jenny continued, “She’ll never replace the hole that our Dolly-Sue left, but she will certainly bring us all joy. This is the year for JOY! 🙌. Meet the newest addition to the Marrs’ farm, Sally-Sue! 💕💕💕.”

Jenny’s post featured footage of Dave and their 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte, picking up Sally-Sue. “She was the runt of the litter, so she needs a special home, which is, well, Jenny and Charlotte and the Marrs family,” Dave explained. On the drive home, the young pup fell asleep in Charlotte’s lap.

Charlotte exclaimed “Happy Birthday!” as she handed the puppy over to Jenny, whose jaw dropped in shock. “Are you serious?” Jenny shouted before giving the family’s new dog lots of hugs. The video featured more clips of Sally-Sue snuggling with Dave and the couple’s children, including 13-year-old Sylvie and 6-year-old Luke. (The Fixer to Fabulous stars also share twin sons Nathan and Ben, 15.)

Fans couldn’t get over the cuteness of Jenny and Dave’s newest family member. “What a beautiful video 😍. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful moment in your lives,” one user commented underneath the post. “Wishing you Jenny a very happy birthday and so many more gracious memories. Can’t wait to see Sue grow and all the antics that she will get into. 🐾🐾.”

Another person wrote, “Stop it!!!! This is the sweetest thing ive seen! Happy birthday. I just love your family and am praying that she has a long healthy life making many great memories for yall!!”

“Oh! She’s just adorable! So happy for you! Dolly would be so pleased❤️❤️❤️🐾🐾🐾 Happy Birthday, Jenny!” someone else shared. A different commenter wrote, “I was crying … beautiful thoughtful birthday present!! Love you guys!!”

Jenny and Dave’s family experienced many losses in 2025, including the deaths of one of their farm animals, two family friends, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother. In July 2025, Jenny announced via Instagram that they had lost their beloved dog, Dolly-Sue.

“The pain is too raw right now to properly convey how much Dolly has meant to our family. She was our family. She will never be forgotten,” Jenny wrote alongside photos and videos of Dolly-Sue over the years. “The tears we’ve shed are insignificant compared to the joy she gifted us with. We would say yes a thousand times over despite the inevitable heartbreak of goodbye. She was absolutely worth it.”

She added, “We will love and miss you always, Dolly-Sue. Eighteen years earthside wasn’t enough. Until we meet again, my girl. 💔.”

