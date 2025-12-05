Heather Rae El Moussa Furthers Theories on Christina Haack’s ‘The Flip Off’ Season 2 Partner

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Haack attend HGTV's 'The Flip Off' For Your Consideration Emmy Event
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

What To Know

  • Heather Rae El Moussa has fueled speculation that Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, will be her new partner on The Flip Off Season 2.
  • Haack has been seen with Larocca at production events and photoshoots, further hinting at his involvement in the upcoming season.
  • HGTV has not officially confirmed the Season 2 cast or release date for The Flip Off, which is expected to air in 2026.

As filming continues for The Flip Off Season 2, Heather Rae El Moussa is adding fuel to the fire when it comes to rumors about who Christina Haack‘s new partner will be.

The competition series, which premiered on HGTV earlier this year, sees Haack go up against Heather and Tarek El Moussa to score the biggest financial gain on their house flips. Haack started the show partnered with her then-husband, Josh Hall. The two split during filming in July 2024 and finalized their divorce this August.

While many fans assumed Haack would once again compete solo, others have speculated that she will team up with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, whom she began dating privately in late 2024 before going public earlier this year.

Heather furthered the fan theories with a Thursday, December 4, Instagram Story post, as she shared a selfie she took with Larocca, Haack, and Tarek after a day of filming. “Sneak preview of season 2 👀🛠️…” she captioned the pic. Haack and Tarek both reshared the snap via their own Instagram Stories.

Adding to the theory, Heather revealed in another Instagram Story post on Thursday that the group got together for a “Season 2 of The Flip Off photoshoot [sic].” While Larocca’s presence at the shoot could hint at his involvement with the show, he also could be there to support Haack on her latest project.

Christopher Larocca, Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa, Instagram Story, December 4, 2025.

Courtesy of Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Haack has remained close with Heather and Tarek in the years since she and the latter split. Haack and Tarek — who share daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10 — were married from 2009 to 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Tarek wed Heather in 2021, and the two welcomed their son, Tristan, in 2023. Haack also shares her youngest son, 6-year-old Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Haack first sparked rumors that Larocca was her Season 2 partner in September, when she posted an Instagram video of the two of them toasting to the start of production with Heather and Tarek. “Filming the first day of season 2 of The Flip Off!! @clecacheechampagne required 🥂🍾🖤🗝️,” she captioned the clip. “Ready or not: here we come!”

Which HGTV Shows Are Returning in 2026? What We Know So Far
Related

Which HGTV Shows Are Returning in 2026? What We Know So Far

Last month, Tarek once again hinted at Larocca’s participation when he shared an Instagram clip of himself, Heather, Haack, and Larocca filming at a soccer field. Haack and Larocca twinned in white tops and black pants, while Tarek and Heather donned all-black ensembles.

“Season 2 of The Flip Off is officially in progress… which means getting teased relentlessly on set by my wife and ex-wife. 😅😂👏🏻 #TheFlipOff,” he jokingly captioned the video.

HGTV has not confirmed casting for The Flip Off Season 2. A release date has yet to be announced.

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV

