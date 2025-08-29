Josh Hall Slams Christina Haack as Full Divorce Details Are Revealed

The tense and messy divorce between HGTV star Christina Haack and her ex, Josh Hall, has been finalized, with Hall declaring himself a “free man” in a scathing social media post.

After a California judge signed off on the terms and conditions of the divorce earlier this week, Hall took to his Instagram page to share his reaction, writing, “Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality… Finally, legally divorced and a free man.”

“I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way,” he continued, sharing his caption alongside a photo of himself in a field petting a horse.

He concluded his post with a dig at Haack, stating, “Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

The Christina in the Country host and Hall filed for divorce last July after almost three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, the exes had been embroiled in an intense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

According to court documents, obtained by People, neither Haack nor Hall will have to pay spousal support despite the former couple not having a prenup. Haack will also retain her Newport Beach property, which is listed as her primary residence and where she resides with her children.

In addition, Haack was granted the Tennessee farmhouse where Christina in the Country was filmed. For a while, Hall had been temporarily staying in the property after the split.

Haack shares daughter Taylor (14) and son Brayden El Moussa (10) with her first husband and Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa. She also has another son, Hudson London Anstead (5), with her second husband, Ant Anstead. She and Hall did not have any children.

The court documents also note the division of vehicles, with Hall keeping a 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8, a 1982 DeLorean and a Honda CRF motorcycle, among others. Haack, meanwhile, keeps a 2022 Bentley Continental GTC V8, two 2021 GMC Yukons, and quads that were gifted to her children.

Earlier this year, Haack posted on her Instagram Stories about getting frugal amid her divorce. “Paying for this divorce hasn’t been cheap,” she wrote over an image of herself in a new dress. “I’ve been trying to cut down on my spending, especially when it comes to clothes. This dress was super cute and only $65.”

Haack is now in a new relationship with Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex. Meanwhile, Hall went public with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, earlier this year.