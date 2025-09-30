Just over a month after HGTV confirmed that The Flip Off has gotten a Season 2 renewal, the show’s stars shared a new update about the status of filming. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa teamed up with Christina Haack and her boyfriend, Chris Larocca, to share the news in a funny Instagram post.

The post originated on Haack’s page, and she captioned it, “Filming the first day of season 2 of The Flip Off!! @clecacheechampagne required 🥂🍾🖤🗝️ Ready or not: here we come!” she wrote, promoting her new champagne brand, as well.

In the clip the foursome mouthed along to a scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about being “tipsy” while they sipped on Haack’s product. “Day 1 of filming TFO Season 2 but Christina’s champagne launched today,” the text over the video read.

Season 1 of The Flip Off premiered in January 2025, but filming began in June 2024, so the production schedule is a bit behind this year. Still, HGTV confirmed that the new episodes will be coming out in 2026, so hopefully a premiere in the first half of the new year is still plausible.

During Season 1, Haack began the house-flipping competition in a partnership with her then-husband Josh Hall. Following their July 2024 separation, she took on the El Moussas by herself, although she had help from contractor Michael Lange and her design partner, Kylie Wing. However, it was the El Moussas who had the highest return on investment (ROI) for their property, so they were declared the winners of the competition.

The Flip Off managed to survive recent cancellations at HGTV, although some of the Haack and El Moussas’ other shows weren’t as lucky. It’s been reported that Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas were among the canceled programs, although HGTV has not commented on the shows’ statuses.

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV