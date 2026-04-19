What To Know Euphoria‘s latest episode revealed the darker side of Rue’s deal with Alamo amid his war with Laurie.

Plus, the stars break down the dynamics of the Silver Slipper, and tease what’s on the horizon.

Euphoria‘s latest installment proves that actions have consequences as the drama surrounding Rue’s (Zendaya) drug delivery for Laurie (Martha Kelly) to Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) ramped up in Season 3’s latest installment, “America My Dream.” Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 ahead!

As the episode opens, Rue has begun working for Alamo, particularly doing clean-up work to remove traces of Tish (Emma Kotos), the dancer who overdosed on fentanyl that was accidentally laced into the delivery Laurie sent with Rue. While Rue believed she crossed paths with Alamo as an act of god, she’s beginning to wonder if she’s cut a deal with the devil.

“You will begin to see the depths of the darkness of Alamo’s world and the ones that Rue will have to navigate,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje teases. “The first of which is covering up the death of this young lady, that’s the beginning of entering that world. It’s only going to get darker and deeper from there, unfortunately.”

We get a taste of this as Rue connects with one of the dancers at Alamo’s club, the Silver Slipper, as she becomes more intertwined with the business. Angel (Priscilla Delgado) begins a flirty affair with Rue, but her concern for Tish’s whereabouts begins a dark downward spiral that Rue has a front row seat to.

Ultimately, Rue is the one to tell Angel that Tish overdosed and died, while Alamo gaslighted his employee to avoid his own liability in the matter. “She sees as freedom, you know, she sees the glitz, the glam, the girls dancing, the house perched on top of the hill, the gold guns, all of the trimmings. She wants that for herself, but there’s a cost to that,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje notes of Rue’s initial desire to jump into the deep end with Alamo.

“Alamo is a ruthless man who has pulled himself up from his bootstraps and built his empire with five strip clubs, selling sex, selling drugs out the back door, selling guns, and selling people, and she will discover how dark he is as this goes on and how entangled she becomes in this world,” he continues.

Meanwhile, viewers got a taste of Alamo’s short fuse when he called up Laurie to confront her over the fentanyl and to announce that he’s keeping Rue for himself as reparations for the loss of Tish.

In the exchange, Laurie called Alamo a “pig,” which really riles the man up. “I was so surprised when I saw the episodes to find out how hard Alamo had taken it,” Kelly reveals of the exchange, which wasn’t necessarily delivered by Laurie in the way Alamo received it. “I didn’t know that his character had been really affected by her calling him that, and I’m kind of curious about why it got to him so much.”

While Alamo had initially gaslighted Angel about Tish’s fate, he did offer to send her to rehab when her downward spiral reached a breaking point, and viewers followed along as Rue dropped her at his regular spot to send employees for help. The only question that looms is who was sitting outside the rehab watching as Rue dropped Angel off, and how will the feud between Alamo and Laurie escalate? Viewers will have to tune in to find out as Rue bounces between them while she also attempts to reconnect with Jules (Hunter Schafer) as teased in the episode’s final moments.

In the meantime, watch the full video interview above, which also includes Darrell Britt-Gibson and Marshawn Lynch‘s take on Bishop and G’s roles within the Silver Slipper and Alamo’s empire.

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max