Attention, fans of the Straw Hat crew! Season 3 has officially hoisted its sails on the third installment of One Piece, with cast and crew returning to South Africa to resume filming on Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved manga and anime.

The live-action series snagged an early Season 3 renewal back in August, and production is now underway even as fans await the highly anticipated second season, set to premiere on March 10, 2026. Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series by Eiichiro Oda, Season 1 of Netflix’s One Piece was a huge success, becoming a global hit that broke viewing records for the platform and received critical acclaim.

Before Season 2 can set sail, Netflix is already charting the course for what comes after. With the crew back on set and the story poised to dive deeper into the Grand Line, Season 3 is shaping up to keep the momentum going as one of the streamer’s most ambitious live-action projects to date.

Here is everything we know so far about Season 3, including the cast, the premiere date, and what to expect from Luffy and his crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

When will One Piece Season 3 premiere?

As production has just started on Season 3, a premiere date has not been announced as of yet. But please check back for updates.

Season 2, titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line returns on March 10, 2026.

When is One Piece Season 3 about?

According to the official logline: “While Luffy continues his search for the greatest pirate bounty of all — the titular One Piece — here’s something to treasure without sailing the treacherous waters of the Grand Line.”

Who will star in One Piece Season 3?

According to Netflix, the original Straw Hat crew will return in full, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The Straw Hat crew will be joined by new Season 2 cast members Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra. It was also announced that Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have all been upped to series regulars for the third installment.

In addition to the familiar faces, it was announced via Instagram that Xolo Maridueña will be playing the Portgas D. Ace in Season 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway play Oh, Mary! Cole Escola will also be joining the series as assassin Bon Clay.

What is One Piece about?

One-Piece is a live-action action adventure show created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga series and anime toon, the live-action show follows a wannabe pirate named Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), a young man with a stretching ability, as he sets sail with his Straw Hat pirate crew, which includes swordsman Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar). Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates by finding the elusive treasure known as the One Piece.

Who is behind One Piece Season 3?

Joe Tracz and Matt Owens serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers of Season 2, with Tracz teaming with Ian Stokes on Season 3.

Additional executive producers for the series include Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda.