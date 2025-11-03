HGTV Stars at Halloween: Christina Haack, Jasmine Roth, Egypt Sherrod & More

What To Know HGTV stars, including Christina Haack, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, Egypt Sherrod, Jasmine Roth, and Drew Scott, showcased creative Halloween costumes with their families on social media.

Costume highlights included superhero themes, ‘90s icons Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast characters, and The Wizard from Wicked, with many stars involving their children in group looks.

Several HGTV stars put just as much effort into their 2025 Halloween costumes as they do their home renovations.

The network’s biggest personalities took to social media to show off their fun and festive Halloween looks with their families and romantic partners. In addition to doing a superhero group costume with their 2-year-old son, Tristan, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated the spooky holiday with Christina Haack and her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

“Such a fun Halloween night with the whole crew 🖤🎃,” Heather captioned Instagram pics of the blended family’s trick-or-treating adventures. Tarek and Christina, who were married from 2009 to 2016, share kids Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10. Haack also shares her 6-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In the pics, Tristan matched Tarek in a Batman costume, while Brayden and Hudson twinned in matching ninja costumes. Haack and Larocca were inspired by the ‘90s for their Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee couples costume. Tarek and Heather, for their part, dressed as the comic book characters Batman and Catwoman, respectively.

Scroll down to see more HGTV stars’ 2025 Halloween costumes.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson

“Ladies and Gentlemen we give you….Frida Khalo, The Shadow Man, and Wednesday Adams,” Sherrod captioned an Instagram video of herself and her husband taking their youngest daughter, Harper, trick-or-treating. “Another trick or treat outing with all the kiddos done. Who only did costumes up top this year with regular clothes on the bottom?🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃.”

The Married to Real Estate stars, who wed in 2010, share daughters Kendall and Harper. Sherrod is also the stepmother of Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Simone, who he welcomed during a previous relationship.

Christina Haack

“Bringing back 1995. 🖤🥂🔑🍾,” the Flip Off star wrote alongside Instagram pics of her and Larocca’s Anderson and Lee-inspired outfits. Haack transformed into the Baywatch actress by sporting a black corset and matching knee-high boots, along with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Larocca nailed Lee’s look in a black hair wig, white tank, black jacket, and jeans.

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa

The couple and their son, Tristan, looked like they stepped straight out of Gotham City in their Batman-themed family costume. “Just your average family saving the night 💋🦇 Happy Halloween👻,” Heather captioned an Instagram video of their super looks.

Jasmine Roth

For their first Halloween since moving to Utah, Roth and her family transformed into characters from the classic Disney film Beauty and the Beast. “Hazel chose our costumes this year. How did she do? 💛💛,” Roth asked fans while sharing photos of their outfits via Instagram.

Jasmine and her husband, Brett Roth, dressed as Mrs. Potts and Cogsworth, respectively. Their eldest daughter, Harper, sported Belle’s iconic yellow ballgown while their youngest daughter, Darla, looked adorable as the Beast. Other family members also dressed as the characters Chip, Lumière, and Fifi.

Drew Scott

The Property Brothers star looked wonderful as Jeff Goldblum‘s The Wizard from Wicked. His parents, Jim and Joanne Scott, got in on the fun by dressed as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Jonathan’s fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, sported a sparkly red dress and bejeweled headpiece for the couple’s Halloween party after previously sharing pics of her Ethel Cain costume via Instagram.