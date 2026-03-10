What To Know Ghosts‘ showrunners, star Rebecca Wisocky, and guest star Jeff Hiller tease the latest St. Patrick’s Day episode.

Get an exclusive first look at the shenanigans unfolding with a sneak peek clip.

After uncovering her Irish heritage last St. Patrick’s Day, Ghosts‘ Gilded Age spirit Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) is putting her visibility power to the ultimate test by entering the world of labor in “St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help.”

Directed by star Rose McIver, the episode follows Hetty as she “finds herself thrust into service when a waiter on Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) staff suddenly quits,” explain showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. “She assumes that waiting tables is a menial task and will be easy, but quickly learns that she is mistaken!”

Knowing that she’ll be able to operate in the world for the day as if she’s alive, Hetty puts a little more planning into her latest St. Patrick’s Day romp, and Wisocky teases, “After enjoying a taste of romance last year, Hetty gets proactive looking for a date for her special day. To her horror, what she finds instead is an appreciation of hard work.”

That’s due in part to her scaring off of guest star Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere Emmy winner), who appears as a server at Mahesh who is a little sensitive to her criticisms, as teased in the exclusive clip above.

As Hiller explains it, he’s pals with cast member Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Isaac, and quickly became a fan watching the series, leading to his guest-starring gig. “I’m all in,” he tells TV Insider of being a fan. “I wish I could have played a dead person, but I was willing to do whatever,” he adds.

In the clip above, Jeff goes to help Hetty, who, on her day of visibility, has a table at the restaurant. But his attendance gets on her nerves to the point that Hetty gets prickly and leaves Jeff upset. “For most of my career, I’ve played annoying waiters, so I was used to it,” he jokes.

Making things even more complicated: Ghost-seeing Kyle (returning guest star Ben Feldman) is also back in the mix for this packed installment. Get a peek with the first-look clip above, and don’t miss Ghosts when the latest St. Patrick’s Day episode arrives on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS