Christina Haack Shares Secret to Remaining Friends with 2 Ex-Husbands

HGTV star Christina Haack has shared some advice when it comes to co-parenting and maintaining friendships with ex-partners, which she has had to do twice.

Speaking to People earlier this month, Haack opened up about her friendships with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. Despite tumultuous separations with both, Haack later mended the relationships and worked to raise their children together.

Haack was married to her Flip Off co-star, Tarek, from 2009 to 2016, and the pair shares two children: daughter Taylor (15) and son Brayden (10). After they split, Haack got into a relationship with Anstead, marrying him in 2018 and welcoming a son, Hudson (6), together in 2019.

“It really takes everyone in a co-parenting situation wanting to make it work,” the Christina in the Country star told People. “I have people message me all the time to be like, ‘How did you do that? My husband’s ex hates me,’ or ‘I could never hang out with my ex.’”

After finalizing her divorce from Anstead in 2021, Haack went on to marry Josh Hall. However, this relationship also fell apart, with the former couple filing for divorce in July 2024. At the time of the split, Hall and Haack were starring alongside Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on The Flip Off. Hall later exited the show.

Haack is now in a new relationship with boyfriend Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex. She and Larocca are friendly with Tarek and Heather Rae, with the four of them often going on double dates together.

“It takes all of us, and right now there’s four people in this situation — myself, my boyfriend Chris, Tarek and Heather — and all of us want to get along,” she told the outlet. “All of us work hard to make sure that we’re all getting along.”

Haack added that she and Tarek are “good at letting go of the past,” stating, “I think it’s just a maturity level and us putting the kids first and then the rest is kind of easy.”

She also revealed her third divorce is what led to her reconciliation with Anstead. “When Josh and I split up, Ant and I immediately had a heart-to-heart , and he said, ‘I want to co-parent Hudson. Like you and Tarek do.’ Not those words exactly, but he said, ‘I want to have a great co-parenting relationship with you,'” she shared.

Despite going through a tense custody battle at the time of their split, Haack and Anstead are now in a good place, co-parenting.

“We go to soccer games. We sit next to each other at school. We do birthday parties together,” Haack stated. “And thank God, because that would make me so sad if growing up, Hudson, didn’t get to have those things with us.”

While acknowledging how some might find her friendships with her exes “weird,” Haack concluded, “I think my kids love that they know anyone can come over here and we could do Christmas together and we could do parties together. So it’s nice for the kids. It’s not weird at all. It’s wonderful.”