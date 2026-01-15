2026 Academy Awards: How to Watch This Year’s Oscars, the Nominations & More Details

Awards season is now in full swing, and the crown jewel for film fans is coming up soon when the 98th Academy Awards arrive on Sunday, March 15.

This year’s Oscars will celebrate the biggest achievements in cinema this year, with movies such as Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and more expected to contend for top honors at the ceremony.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 Academy Awards.

How can fans watch the 2026 Oscars nominations?

Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman have been named as the presenters for this year’s Oscar nominations announcement. The live presentation of the list of nominees will take place on Thursday, January 22, at 8:30a/7:30c. Fans can tune in to see the announcement on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook feeds, along with Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Who are the 2026 Oscar nominees?

The nominees have not yet been announced, but the categories for this years award show are:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Score)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Casting

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

Who’s hosting this year’s Oscars?

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host this year’s Oscars for the second consecutive time. Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are the executive producers of this year’s show for the third time.

How do fans watch the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony?

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, starting at 7/6c.

98th Academy Awards, March 16, 7/6c, ABC