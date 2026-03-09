‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Creepy Theory After ‘Marshals’ Episode 2
What To Know
- The second episode of Marshals revisits Yellowstone‘s infamous “train station” storyline.
- The episode mentioned several Yellowstone characters in tandem with the train station.
- Fans theorize what these mentions could mean for Kayce Dutton in the CBS spinoff.
One of Yellowstone‘s most infamous storylines was introduced in the second episode of Marshals on CBS. Now, fans of the Taylor Sheridan series have a dark theory about what bringing the “train station” back could mean for the spinoff’s future. (Warning: Spoilers for Marshals Season 1 Episode 2 ahead!)
The Marshals series premiere on March 1 revealed why Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) needs a new start with his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). In a tragic turn of events, Kayce’s wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), died of cancer in the time between the Yellowstone series finale and the Marshals series premiere. Yellowstone killed off Kayce’s brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), in the final season, but very few people in the show’s universe know that Jamie is dead and dumped at the train station — the “no man’s land” off of a cliff in Wyoming that the Duttons used as a secret place to toss the bodies of their dead enemies.
On one of his first days on the job with the U.S. Marshals, Kayce found himself at the train station seen in Yellowstone. Only this time, it was called the “Zone of Death.” A high-stakes conflict involving white nationalists and a Latin gang resulted in Kayce killing one of the perpetrators and dumping his body off that Wyoming cliff.
Earlier in the episode, Marshal Harry Gifford (Brett Cullen) expressed serious concerns about Kayce joining the team because he’s connected to two of Montana’s biggest cold cases: the deaths of Kayce’s father, Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and his brother, Jamie, who was Montana’s attorney general.
Yellowstone fans are theorizing on Reddit that Jamie and the train station are going to haunt Kayce in Marshals.
“The amount of times Jamie and the bodies in the canyon has been mentioned in the episode, I have a feeling people are going to find out what really happened to Jamie and find the bodies in the canyon later on in the show,” one Reddit user said. “And then something sh*t will happen to Kayce again, Andrea and Gifford already seem suspicious of it.”
The episode also mentioned Yellowstone‘s Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) for the first time. (Rip and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) will soon lead their own Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch.) Rip came up when Kayce explained who was going to watch over their East Camp home on the former Dutton ranch while Kayce’s working for the Marshals. Rip found some ranch hands to tend to the land for Kayce in his absence.
“I was surprised by how soon this sub-plot came into the show,” one Reddit user commented on the aforementioned thread. “Hopefully, they don’t drop it like they did with other storylines in Yellowstone. I am glad they are mentioning the other characters too, like John, Jamie, Rip. Will be interesting to see how this ties into other spinoffs such as Beth & Rip, and if we ever get 6666.”
Circling back to the Jamie/train station theory, one comment read, “It seems like it’s going that way. I know almost nothing about forensics, but I’m assuming there is a way to ID bodies for a really long time after death. However, even if they wade through the sea of corpses and figure all that out, if it truly is a dead zone, how do they begin trying to prosecute?”
Another viewer isn’t convinced that these mentions are anything more than just a Yellowstone reference for familiarity’s sake.
“The beginning and ending of each episode so far have been like the footnotes to a Yellowstone sequel,” they said. “I don’t think any of the stuff about the train station or anything else relating to the family will be explored or exposed in any detail. I think they’re merely mentioned to give this show an illusion of depth and narrative that it’s severely lacking.”
Another viewer finds the train station to be unbelievable.
“It was completely ridiculous that the train station was in a place that someone could see from the road,” they wrote. “Plus, it sure seemed easy enough for Kayce to dump that body down a small hillside.”
What do you think? Is Jamie’s death going to be a skeleton in Kayce’s closet that comes back to haunt him? Even though he wasn’t involved in Jamie’s death, the truth could be damning for him and his family. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS