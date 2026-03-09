‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Creepy Theory After ‘Marshals’ Episode 2

“The amount of times Jamie and the bodies in the canyon has been mentioned in the episode, I have a feeling people are going to find out what really happened to Jamie and find the bodies in the canyon later on in the show,” one Reddit user said. “And then something sh*t will happen to Kayce again, Andrea and Gifford already seem suspicious of it.”

The episode also mentioned Yellowstone‘s Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) for the first time. (Rip and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) will soon lead their own Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch.) Rip came up when Kayce explained who was going to watch over their East Camp home on the former Dutton ranch while Kayce’s working for the Marshals. Rip found some ranch hands to tend to the land for Kayce in his absence.

“I was surprised by how soon this sub-plot came into the show,” one Reddit user commented on the aforementioned thread. “Hopefully, they don’t drop it like they did with other storylines in Yellowstone. I am glad they are mentioning the other characters too, like John, Jamie, Rip. Will be interesting to see how this ties into other spinoffs such as Beth & Rip, and if we ever get 6666.”

Circling back to the Jamie/train station theory, one comment read, “It seems like it’s going that way. I know almost nothing about forensics, but I’m assuming there is a way to ID bodies for a really long time after death. However, even if they wade through the sea of corpses and figure all that out, if it truly is a dead zone, how do they begin trying to prosecute?”

Another viewer isn’t convinced that these mentions are anything more than just a Yellowstone reference for familiarity’s sake.

“The beginning and ending of each episode so far have been like the footnotes to a Yellowstone sequel,” they said. “I don’t think any of the stuff about the train station or anything else relating to the family will be explored or exposed in any detail. I think they’re merely mentioned to give this show an illusion of depth and narrative that it’s severely lacking.”

Another viewer finds the train station to be unbelievable.

“It was completely ridiculous that the train station was in a place that someone could see from the road,” they wrote. “Plus, it sure seemed easy enough for Kayce to dump that body down a small hillside.”