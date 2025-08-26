Heather Rae El Moussa Hints at ‘Partner Swap’ in ‘The Flip Off’ Season 2

Heather Rae El Moussa just hinted at a major potential change to Season 2 of The Flip Off.

Heather played a game of Two Truths and a Lie with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and costar Christina Haack in a Sunday, August 24, Instagram video. Christin started off the list of guesses by stating, “Tarek wears a toupée.” Heather followed up the guess with her own clue about the show’s upcoming season.

“There may be a partner swap on Season 2 of The Flip Off,” she stated, teasing that she may not compete alongside Tarek in the show’s new episodes. Tarek ended the clip with his guess for fans, saying, “I’m still the motherf**king king of flipping!”

Heather’s guess seems to be the truth of the three clues, as Tarek has denied wearing a toupée and is known for being one of HGTV’s biggest stars. However, Heather’s tease about a partner swap goes against information fans already know about The Flip Off Season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

While announcing their 2025/2026 lineup of new returning shows earlier this month, HGTV revealed that Haack would once again compete against Tarek and Heather on the show’s second season. The Flip Off, which premiered its debut season in January, sees the trio of HGTV stars go head-to-head in a competition to score the biggest financial gain for their respective home makeovers.

The show’s first season became the network’s highest-rated freshman series since 2022 — per HGTV’s Thursday, August 21 press release — garnering nearly 14 million viewers across streaming and cable.

Haack was initially partnered with her ex-husband Josh Hall on Season 1 of The Flip Off, but continued with the competition solo following their July 2024 split. (The exes finalized their divorce in May.)

Heather previously expressed interest in competing with Haack (who was previously married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018) against her husband. “I think that it would be super fun,” she told People in June. “I think that people would love to see Christina and I working together and beating my husband because he thinks that he could beat us, especially in a design contest.”

While The Flip Off will return with new episodes next year, the show’s central trio was all affected by HGTV’s recent slew of home renovation show cancellations. Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer all met the chopping block back in June, followed by Battle on the Beach in July. Haack’s show, Christina on the Coast, and Tarek and Heather’s series, The Flipping El Moussas, were also canceled last month.

“I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there,” Heather told Us Weekly of the cancellations in a July interview. “I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV.”

She added, “I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas and I love flipping houses. But I don’t know internally what’s going on.”

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV